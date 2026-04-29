This herby edamame and sun-dried tomato sandwich uses a few ingredients to build a quick, portable meal. Toasted bread holds a thick layer of pesto, with sun-dried tomatoes adding texture and depth. Arugula brings freshness, and black pepper sharpens the finish. It comes together in minutes and works well when you need something you can assemble fast.

The recipe from Natlicious Food uses the wild garlic edamame pesto from the previous recipe as the base, spreading it on both sides of the bread to keep everything in place. The sun-dried tomatoes add a dense, chewy bite, which helps the sandwich hold up after packing. You can wrap it in paper, slice it, and take it with you without it falling apart.

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Eat this herby edamame and sun-dried tomato sandwich for breakfast or lunch. It works as a grab-and-go option, a packed meal, or something to prep ahead and eat later in the day.

Prep your sandwich

Make this herby edamame and sun-dried tomato sandwich for a quick, portable meal using pesto, sun-dried tomatoes, and arugula on toasted bread. No ratings yet Duration 5 minutes mins Servings 2 Ingredients Bread of choice for 2 people

4 tablespoons wild garlic edamame pesto

8-10 sun-dried tomatoes preserved in oil

A handful of fresh arugula

Black pepper Instructions Toast your bread and spread a generous layer of the pesto of both sides.

Add a layer of sun-dried tomatoes, followed by some freshly cracked back pepper and a layer of arugula and cover it.

I like to wrap it in some parchment paper and cut it in half.

This recipe is from Natlicious Food. Find the original here.

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