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Breakfast Lunch Vegan Recipes

Herby Edamame And Sun-Dried Tomato Sandwich

Pesto and sun-dried tomato are a match made in heaven

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Herby Edamame And Sun-Dried Tomato Sandwich with fresh arugula This sandwich is quick to make and easy to take on the go - Media Credit: Natlicious Food
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This herby edamame and sun-dried tomato sandwich uses a few ingredients to build a quick, portable meal. Toasted bread holds a thick layer of pesto, with sun-dried tomatoes adding texture and depth. Arugula brings freshness, and black pepper sharpens the finish. It comes together in minutes and works well when you need something you can assemble fast.

The recipe from Natlicious Food uses the wild garlic edamame pesto from the previous recipe as the base, spreading it on both sides of the bread to keep everything in place. The sun-dried tomatoes add a dense, chewy bite, which helps the sandwich hold up after packing. You can wrap it in paper, slice it, and take it with you without it falling apart.

Read more: Spicy Southwestern Breakfast Burrito

Eat this herby edamame and sun-dried tomato sandwich for breakfast or lunch. It works as a grab-and-go option, a packed meal, or something to prep ahead and eat later in the day.

Prep your sandwich

Make this herby edamame and sun-dried tomato sandwich for a quick, portable meal using pesto, sun-dried tomatoes, and arugula on toasted bread.
Herby Edamame And Sun-Dried Tomato Sandwich with fresh arugula
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Duration5 minutes
Servings2

Ingredients

  • Bread of choice for 2 people
  • 4 tablespoons wild garlic edamame pesto
  • 8-10 sun-dried tomatoes preserved in oil
  • A handful of fresh arugula
  • Black pepper

Instructions

  • Toast your bread and spread a generous layer of the pesto of both sides.
  • Add a layer of sun-dried tomatoes, followed by some freshly cracked back pepper and a layer of arugula and cover it.
  • I like to wrap it in some parchment paper and cut it in half.

This recipe is from Natlicious Food. Find the original here.

Read more: 10-Minute Smashed Chickpea Scramble

Tagged

edamame

high protein

pesto

recipes

sun-dried tomatoes

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The Author

Natali Eleftheriou

Natali is a true food enthusiast and has a deep passion for all things food, especially cooking! That's why she started her blog, Natlicious Food. In August 2017, she made a major change into her diet and switched to plant-based, after years of consuming meat and dairy products. This was a big challenge as she was used to having meat in her meals, and it felt like something was missing without it. However, she was determined to cook delicious and tasty plant-based dishes that could compete with her previous meat-based meals.

More by Natali Eleftheriou

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