These blackened tofu and coleslaw sandwiches will, without a doubt, become a regular recipe on your meal rotation. This dish is vegan and also has a fun Southern twist to it. It comes from Lauren Hartmann’s cookbook Southern Vegan, but you may know her from her blog Rabbit & Wolves. Sandwiches are an easy go-to when you’re unsure what to eat for lunch, and these tofu and coleslaw sandwiches are no different.

This dish comes together by using firm tofu as the protein source. The thin tofu rectangles are coated with a rub made of mustard, paprika, cumin, pepper, thyme, and olive oil and then placed in the oven to create a wonderfully crisp texture.

The now flavorful tofu, a complete plant protein, is left to bake as you make your homemade coleslaw. Coleslaw is easy to make and packed full of fiber. After following the recipe, toast some ciabatta or sourdough rolls, add mayo to each side, and stack your ingredients before enjoying.

Blackened tofu and coleslaw sandwiches

Try these blackened tofu sandwiches with homemade coleslaw for a tasty and filling lunch. The recipe serves four so you can easily enjoy this simple dish with friends or family. No ratings yet Servings 4 Ingredients For the blackened tofu 1 15-oz [450-g] block extra-firm tofu pressed

1 tbsp (15 ml) olive oil

2 tsp (10 g) Dijon mustard

2 tsp (6 g) smoked paprika

1 tsp salt

½ tsp ground cumin

½ tsp black pepper

½ tsp dried thyme

Pinch of cayenne pepper or to taste For the coleslaw 2 tbsp (28 g) vegan mayo

1 tsp apple cider vinegar

1 tsp Dijon mustard

1 tsp agave syrup

Salt to taste

Black pepper to taste

2 cups (680 g) shredded cabbage

½ cup (25 g) shredded carrots For the sandwiches 4 vegan ciabatta or sourdough rolls

Vegan mayo as needed Instructions To make the blackened tofu, preheat the oven to 375°F (191°C). Spray a medium baking sheet with nonstick spray.

Slice the tofu into thin rectangles about 1⁄2 inch (13 mm) thick. Place the tofu slices in a large bowl and add the oil and mustard. Using your hands, toss the tofu and rub each slice with the oil and mustard, coating the tofu completely.

In a small bowl, combine the paprika, salt, cumin, black pepper, thyme and cayenne pepper.

Sprinkle the seasoning mixture over the tofu and toss with your hands again. Rub the seasoning evenly over all the tofu.

Lay each slice of tofu on the prepared baking sheet. Bake the tofu for 15 minutes, flip each slice and bake for 10 to 15 minutes more, or until the tofu is brown and firm and the seasoning is dark.

While the tofu is baking, make the coleslaw. In a large bowl, whisk together the mayo, vinegar, mustard, agave syrup, salt and black pepper.

Add the shredded cabbage and carrots to the bowl and toss to coat them in the dressing. Taste and adjust the seasonings.

When the tofu is done, make the sandwiches. Toast the rolls if desired. Then spread the mayo on both sides of the rolls. Top the bottoms of the rolls with the coleslaw and a few slices of blackened tofu, then place the top rolls on top of the tofu.

Reprinted with permission from Southern Vegan by Lauren Hartmann. Page Street Publishing Co. 2020. Photo credit: Lauren Hartmann and Julie Grace.

