Most vegans know that finding a good plant-based burger or vegetable-based patty can be tricky. That’s why these beauty beet and bean burgers will come in handy when you’re craving a veggie burger for your next lunch or dinner.

This dish is excellent for sharing and ideal for the remaining hot days of summer. You also don’t need a special occasion to make these burgers – just serve them to family and friends when cravings call.

The recipe comes from vegan influencer Danielle Brown, who creates super easy plant-based meals in her vegan cookbook HealthyGirl Kitchen. The cookbook offers healthy, gluten-free optional, refined sugar, and flour-free plant-based recipes.

This recipe, in particular, utilizes the plant protein in black beans and quinoa, along with the benefits of beets, also known as beetroot.

Beetroot is also known for its nutrients and various health benefits. The bright red vegetable contains folate, manganese, potassium, and magnesium, to name a few. It may help with inflammation, digestive health, and brain health.

Beauty beet and bean burgers

These homemade vegetable burgers are soy-free and leftover friendly. They include quinoa, beans, and beets as a base and take less than 30 minutes to make. Give them a try if you want a tasty way to reach your protein goals. No ratings yet Duration 25 minutes mins Cook Time 15 minutes mins Prep Time 10 minutes mins Servings 7 Ingredients 1 cup chopped white onion

1 tbsp olive oil

1 cup pecans

1 tbsp smoked paprika

1 tbsp chili powder

1 tbsp garlic powder

1 tsp salt

½ tsp pepper

1 cup cooked quinoa

⅓ cup bread crumbs

1 15 oz can black beans rinsed and drained

2 small precooked beets jarred, store-bought

⅓ cup BBQ sauce Instructions Sauté the onions in a pan on medium heat with olive oil until translucent. Remove from the heat.

In a food processor, add the pecans, smoked paprika, chili powder, garlic powder, salt, and pepper, and blend until combined.

Pour the onions, cooked quinoa, bread crumbs, and pecan mixture into a large bowl.

Add the black beans and beets into the food processor, and blend to combine. Don’t overblend, as there should still be a little bit of texture present.

Pour the bean mixture into the bowl as well, along with the BBQ sauce. Mix until well combined.

Form into patties, it should yield about 7.

Panfry on medium heat for about 4 to 5 minutes on each side, or grill them.

Serve on a bun with your favorite burger toppings.

Republished with permission from DK Publishing and Danielle Brown founder and CEO of the wildly popular plant-based lifestyle brand, HealthyGirl Kitchen. Find her cookbook here and her Instagram here.

