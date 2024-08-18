X
Lunch Vegan Recipes

How To Make These Beauty Beet And Bean Burgers

Share these beauty beet and bean burgers with friends at your next gathering

By

2 Minutes Read

a picture of beauty beet and bean burgers being served to a group Burgers can be tasty and healthy; these beauty beet and bean burgers prove that - Media Credit: Ari Brown
Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Most vegans know that finding a good plant-based burger or vegetable-based patty can be tricky. That’s why these beauty beet and bean burgers will come in handy when you’re craving a veggie burger for your next lunch or dinner.

Read more: 10 Vegan Burger Recipes

This dish is excellent for sharing and ideal for the remaining hot days of summer. You also don’t need a special occasion to make these burgers – just serve them to family and friends when cravings call.

The recipe comes from vegan influencer Danielle Brown, who creates super easy plant-based meals in her vegan cookbook HealthyGirl Kitchen. The cookbook offers healthy, gluten-free optional, refined sugar, and flour-free plant-based recipes.

This recipe, in particular, utilizes the plant protein in black beans and quinoa, along with the benefits of beets, also known as beetroot.

Beetroot is also known for its nutrients and various health benefits. The bright red vegetable contains folate, manganese, potassium, and magnesium, to name a few. It may help with inflammation, digestive health, and brain health.

Read more: Throwing A Vegan BBQ? Here Are 10 Recipes To Make

Beauty beet and bean burgers

These homemade vegetable burgers are soy-free and leftover friendly. They include quinoa, beans, and beets as a base and take less than 30 minutes to make. Give them a try if you want a tasty way to reach your protein goals.
a picture of beauty beet and bean burgers being served to a group
No ratings yet
Duration25 minutes
Cook Time15 minutes
Prep Time10 minutes
Servings7

Ingredients

  • 1 cup chopped white onion
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 cup pecans
  • 1 tbsp smoked paprika
  • 1 tbsp chili powder
  • 1 tbsp garlic powder
  • 1 tsp salt
  • ½ tsp pepper
  • 1 cup cooked quinoa
  • cup bread crumbs
  • 1 15 oz can black beans rinsed and drained
  • 2 small precooked beets jarred, store-bought
  • cup BBQ sauce

Instructions

  • Sauté the onions in a pan on medium heat with olive oil until translucent. Remove from the heat.
  • In a food processor, add the pecans, smoked paprika, chili powder, garlic powder, salt, and pepper, and blend until combined.
  • Pour the onions, cooked quinoa, bread crumbs, and pecan mixture into a large bowl.
  • Add the black beans and beets into the food processor, and blend to combine. Don’t overblend, as there should still be a little bit of texture present.
  • Pour the bean mixture into the bowl as well, along with the BBQ sauce. Mix until well combined.
  • Form into patties, it should yield about 7.
  • Panfry on medium heat for about 4 to 5 minutes on each side, or grill them.
  • Serve on a bun with your favorite burger toppings.

Republished with permission from DK Publishing and Danielle Brown founder and CEO of the wildly popular plant-based lifestyle brand, HealthyGirl Kitchen. Find her cookbook here and her Instagram here.

Read more: 10 Vegan Summer Recipes

Tagged

beans

beetroot

high protein

plant based food

recipes

vegan recipes

veggie burger

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Danielle Brown

Danielle Brown is the Founder and CEO of the wildly popular plant-based lifestyle brand, HealthyGirl Kitchen. She shares easy-to-make vegan recipes across social media to her millions of devoted followers who want to learn how to eat healthier, fall in love with cooking, and the secrets to making the best plant-based meals.

More by Danielle Brown

© 2024 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, PO Box 71173, London, SE20 9DQ, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active