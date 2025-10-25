Make Your Own Vegan Cacio e Pepe Pasta

Cacio e pepe is one of Rome’s most iconic pasta dishes. The name means “cheese and pepper,” and it’s known for its creamy sauce and sharp flavor. This vegan version keeps the classic flavors but swaps dairy for a smooth cashew-based sauce. Bucatini, a pasta similar to spaghetti but thicker with a hollow center, holds the sauce perfectly.

This recipe comes from Vegana Italiana by Tara Punzone. The method starts with soaking cashews to create the base. They blend into a silky sauce with garlic, lemon, nutritional yeast, and olive oil. Black pepper is toasted and added in generously, giving the pasta its distinctive bite.

The dish is simple but needs some planning for soaking time. Once the cashews are ready, the sauce comes together quickly in a blender. Toss it with hot bucatini and finish cooking in the pan so the pasta absorbs the flavor.

Cacio e pepe method

Creamy cashew sauce and plenty of black pepper transform this Roman classic into a vegan-friendly favorite. Served with bucatini, it’s simple, flavorful, and perfect for sharing around the table. No ratings yet Duration 4 hours hrs 20 minutes mins Cook Time 10 minutes mins Prep Time 10 minutes mins Servings 2 Ingredients 1 cup raw unsalted cashews

½ cup filtered water

¼ cup lemon juice

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

2 teaspoons nutritional yeast

2 teaspoons minced garlic

1 teaspoon sea salt plus

2 tablespoons for the pasta water

1 ½ teaspoons black pepper plus more for topping

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 pound bucatini

Chopped fresh parsley Instructions Soak the cashews in water for a minimum of 4 hours. Drain and rinse well before using.

In a large pot, bring 4 to 6 quarts of water to a rolling boil.

Meanwhile, in a high-speed blender, combine the cashews, water, lemon juice, vinegar, yeast, garlic, 2 teaspoons of the salt, and the pepper. Blend until smooth.

With the blender running on low speed, slowly add the olive oil until smooth.

Add the remaining 2 tablespoons of salt to the boiling water.

Add the bucatini and cook until very al dente, a little more than half the recommended cooking time.

Pour all the cacio e pepe sauce into a large sauté pan and warm it over low heat for 3 to 4 minutes, just enough to make it piping hot.

Use pasta tongs to transfer the bucatini to the sauté pan and add ½ cup of the pasta cooking water.

Cook the bucatini in the sauce, tossing it around until it absorbs all the water and is perfectly al dente. Check to make sure the pasta does not overcook. Add more pasta water if needed.

Top with parsley and pepper.

Excerpted from VEGANA ITALIANA by Tara Punzone. Copyright © 2025 by Tara Punzone. Used by permission of Rodale Books, an imprint of Random House, a division of Penguin Random House LLC, New York. All rights reserved. No part of this excerpt may be reproduced or reprinted without permission in writing from the publisher.

