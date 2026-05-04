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Dinner Lunch Vegan Recipes

Goan Butter Bean Curry

There's no fish in this curry but all the beautiful flavors inspired by Goan cuisine

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2 Minutes Read

Goan Butter Bean Curry with coconut milk and spices This gluten-free curry takes only 20 minutes to make - Media Credit: Haarala Hamilton
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Ahead of the release of Batch on May 7th, this Goan butter bean curry from Calum Harris shows how quick plant-based meals can come together with bold flavor. The dish takes just 20 minutes and works for both lunch and dinner. Butter beans replace the traditional fish, creating a plant-based version that still carries spice, richness, and depth. Served with rice, it becomes a naturally gluten-free meal that is easy to prepare and portion.

The curry builds its base from coconut, spices, lime, garlic, and ginger blended into a paste. Butter beans soak up this mixture before cooking, which helps them carry flavor through the dish. Coconut milk adds body, while tamarind and tomato paste bring balance and depth. The beans provide plant protein and fiber, making the curry filling without needing extra components. Fresh mint at the end adds contrast to the warm spices.

Read more: This Avocado Green Curry Is A Popular Thai Dish

Serve this Goan butter bean curry with rice for a simple meal. It also stores well, making it useful for batch cooking across the week.

How to: Goan-inspired butter bean curry

Try this Goan butter bean curry for a quick plant-based meal with coconut, spices, and beans, ready in 20 minutes and served best with rice.
Goan Butter Bean Curry with coconut milk and spices
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Duration20 minutes
Cook Time15 minutes
Prep Time5 minutes
Servings4

Ingredients

  • 4 tbsp desiccated/dried shredded coconut
  • 2 tsp mild chili powder
  • 1 tsp ground coriander
  • 1 tsp ground cumin
  • 1 tsp ground turmeric
  • Zest and juice of 1 lime
  • 1 tsp mango chutney
  • 4 garlic cloves peeled
  • 4cm/1 ½ in piece of fresh ginger you can leave the skin on
  • 2x 400g/14oz cans or 1 big jar butter beans/lima beans
  • 1 onion
  • A glug of light olive oil
  • 1 tbsp tomato paste
  • 1 tsp tamarind paste
  • 1x 400g/14oz can coconut milk

Instructions

  • Pop the desiccated coconut, spices, lime zest and juice, mango chutney, garlic and ginger in a food processor with a splash of water and process until it forms a nice paste. Pour that into a large Tupperware, then drain the butter beans and mix them into the paste. Set them to one side.
  • Do me a favor and peel and dice your onion, then throw it (gently) into a large, deep frying pan over a medium heat with a little bit of oil and let it soften. Once that do be softened, add the tomato and tamarind pastes, give it a quick stir, then add the marinated, curried butter beans in their paste.
  • Fry for a couple more minutes, then pour in your coconut milk lavishly and stir. Chop up the fresh mint and, when you’re ready, serve in bowls with a good helping of cooked rice and a sprinkle of that mint I just told you to chop.
COOKING ADAPTATIONS
You could slow cook this by making the paste, then throwing everything at the same time in the slow cooker for 2–3 hours on a medium setting.
STORAGE
Curry on its own will freeze well for up to 1 month and keep for 5 days in the fridge.

Republished with permission from Batch: Prep Ahead. Easy Meals. All Plants. by Calum Harris, published by Carnival, out May 7, 2026.

Read more: Herb Miso Coconut Bowl

Tagged

butter beans

curry

high protein

recipes

vegan recipes

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The Author

Calum Harris

Calum Harris is a cook who started on Instagram in 2019 with the aim to make vegan food simple for everyone to enjoy and try. Since then, he has built up a devoted following of more than 380k across social media, and released his first bestselling cookbook The 20-Minute Vegan, all thanks to his unapologetic approach towards making cooking simple, accessible, yet delicious. Nominated for several Content Creator of the Year awards, including Fortnum's Content Creator of the Year in 2024, Calum continues to find new ways of inspiring people to get on board with cooking great food that just so happens to be plant-based.

More by Calum Harris

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