This Avocado Green Curry Is A Popular Thai Dish

This avocado green curry is a Thai favorite with a plant-based twist.

Green curry is one of the most popular Thai dishes, known for its fragrant herbs, creamy texture, and balanced heat. The ripe avocado in this recipe adds extra richness, making the sauce particularly velvety and emphasizing its vibrant and appealing green color.

The recipe, which comes from Vegan Thai Kitchen by Sarah Jansala and Renoo Jansala, shows how traditional Thai flavors can be both vibrant and comforting. The curry paste is simmered in coconut milk to form an aromatic and creamy base for the dish, while kabocha squash, tofu, and bell peppers bring substance and additional color. The snow peas add a fresh, crisp bite, Thai basil lifts the flavor with a bright herbal note, and avocado creates a creamy contrast to the spice.

This mix of spicy, sweet, and savory flavors makes the curry rich and flavorful without feeling heavy. It’s also a dish that feels special while still being simple to prepare at home. Serve the avocado green curry hot with jasmine rice, brown rice, or vermicelli noodles. It’s ideal for family dinners, gatherings with friends, and any time when you crave comfort in a bowl.

Cook your avocado green curry

This avocado green curry is a Thai classic with a twist. Creamy avocado blends into a fragrant coconut base with squash, tofu, and basil, creating a rich plant-based curry that’s perfect with jasmine rice or noodles. No ratings yet Duration 30 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients 8 oz (228 g) kabocha squash peeled and cut into ½" (1.3-cm) squares

1 tbsp (15 ml) coconut oil

½ cup (120 g) Thai Home brand vegan Thai green curry paste or to taste

2½ cups (600 ml) coconut milk

1 red bell pepper cut into ½” (1.3-cm) squares

1 green bell pepper cut into ½” (1.3-cm) squares

8 oz (228 g) firm tofu cut into 1" (2.5-cm) squares

1 cup (240 ml) vegetable broth

¾ cup (165 g) brown sugar

¼ cup (60 ml) tamari

2 handfuls of Thai basil

2 medium ripe avocados peeled, pitted and cut into 8 even pieces

1 cup (63 g) snow peas

Steamed jasmine rice brown rice or vermicelli, for serving Instructions Bring a small pot of water to a boil over medium-high heat, add the kabocha squash and cook for 8 minutes. Drain the water and let cool.

Heat the oil in a large saucepan over medium heat, add the green curry paste and cook, stirring, for about 1 minute, then add the coconut milk and stir until well combined. Heat the mixture for a few more minutes or until the oil begins to separate.

Add the kabocha squash, red and green bell peppers, tofu and vegetable broth, increase the heat to high and bring to a boil.

Once it’s boiling, continue cooking for 5 more minutes, then add the sugar, tamari, Thai basil, avocados and snow peas, reduce to a simmer and cook for 6 more minutes.

Serve with steamed jasmine white or brown rice or vermicelli. TIP: If you want more green color for your curry but don’t want to add more spice, process cilantro and water in a blender until smooth and then use the mixture to make the dish greener.

Reprinted with permission from Vegan Thai Kitchen by Sarah Jansala and Renoo Jansala. Page Street Publishing. 2019. Photo credit: Toni Zernik.

