Vegan Recipes

4 Fantastic Plant-Based Peach Recipes

You can use peaches in breakfasts, desserts, and even salads

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3 Minutes Read

grilled peaches with raspberry glaze for plant-based peach recipes Add whipped coconut cream to the dish for a creamy and sweet contrast - Media Credit: Romy London

Peaches bring sweetness, juiciness, and a soft floral flavor to simple plant-based recipes. They work well in breakfasts, desserts, and even savory dishes, which makes them a useful fruit to have around when they’re ripe. These plant-based peach recipes offer a few easy ways to use them without overcomplicating things.

Read more: 10 Strawberry Recipes From Salads To Tarts

This short list includes four peach recipes, ranging from baked oatmeal and breakfast bowls to grilled fruit and pasta salad. Some use peaches as the main flavor, while others pair them with ingredients like ginger, coconut, raspberry, grains, or greens. Each one makes the most of the fruit in a slightly different way.

Ginger peach baked oatmeal

Ginger Peach Baked Oatmeal with rolled oats, frozen peaches, raisins, and almonds
Amber Asakura Fresh peaches work here too

First up on this list is this ginger peach baked oatmeal by Clean Food Dirty Girl, which is warm, spiced, and filled with rich flavor from dates and molasses. Make this bake for cozy mornings with your choice of peaches.

Find the recipe here.

Three-grain peaches and cream breakfast bowl

a picture of a three-grain peaches and cream breakfast bowl
Ocean Robbins This grain bowl contains quinoa, millet, and buckwheat

For more warm and cozy vibes, try this peaches and cream breakfast bowl by Ocean Robbins. This bowl aims to be nutritious and tasty, using quinoa, millet, and buckwheat for fiber and essential vitamins.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan peach pasta salad

Vegan Arugula and tomato Pasta Salad featuring mango and other plant-based ingredients
Munchmeals by Janet This dish is packed with nutritious ingredients

This vegan peach pasta salad is from Munchmeals by Janet and is a great addition to a BBQ table, as a side with savory mains during gatherings, or as an easy lunch.

Find the recipe here.

Grilled peaches with raspberry glaze and coconut cream

Vegan grilled peaches with a cream and biscuit topping for maple syrup recipes
Romy London These grilled peaches are sweet and tangy

Finally, the last recipe on this list is this grilled peaches dessert with raspberry glaze and coconut cream by Romy London. The dish mixes grilled balsamic peaches with tangy raspberry and coconut whipped cream to make a light and flavorful treat.

Find the recipe here.

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The Author

Kaitlyn Lourens

Kaitlyn Lourens is a recipe writer at Plant Based News. She has worked as a writer since 2022, and has written for various clients in the digital marketing and SEO sphere. Prior to her work in SEO and related fields she spent most of her degree tutoring undergraduate students in English. She studied English Literature with Anthropology at the University of Pretoria, gaining an Honours degree in 2022 as well as the UP Mellon Scholarship for her mini dissertation. She went vegan in 2020 and has written about a wide range of topics from food to feminism.

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