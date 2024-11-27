X
Breakfast Vegan Recipes

Three-Grain Peaches And Cream Breakfast Bowl

Switch things up with this autumnal three-grain peaches and cream breakfast bowl

By

2 Minutes Read

a picture of a three-grain peaches and cream breakfast bowl This grain bowl contains quinoa, millet, and buckwheat - Media Credit: Ocean Robbins
Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Try this three-grain peaches and cream breakfast bowl for a nutritious start to your day. The recipe comes from Ocean Robbins’ cookbook Powered by Plants and uses plant-based ingredients to make a tasty breakfast. Combining quinoa, millet, and buckwheat, this dish provides a mix of textures and flavors. The dish is perfect for fall mornings, featuring warming spices like cinnamon and nutmeg.

Read more: 7 Vegan Fall Breakfast Ideas

Each component brings unique benefits. The grains offer fiber, essential vitamins, and minerals like magnesium and zinc. Sweet peaches, cooked with maple syrup and cinnamon, add natural sweetness and antioxidants. A dollop of unsweetened plant-based yogurt adds creaminess. This bowl is as versatile as it is delicious. It’s easy to prep ahead, making it ideal for busy mornings. You can also customize it with other seasonal fruits like nectarines or plums.

Read more: 20 High Protein Breakfast Ideas

Three-grain peaches and cream breakfast bowl

Try this three-grain peaches and cream breakfast bowl for a filling and nourishing breakfast.
a picture of a three-grain peaches and cream breakfast bowl
No ratings yet
Duration25 minutes
Cook Time15 minutes
Prep Time10 minutes
Servings2

Ingredients

  • ¼ cup dry quinoa rinsed
  • ¼ cup dry millet rinsed, soaked, and drained
  • ¼ cup dry buckwheat rinsed, soaked, and drained
  • 1 pinch salt optional
  • 1 cup plain unsweetened plant-based yogurt
Sweet and savory pecan topping
  • 3 tablespoons maple syrup
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1 pinch ground nutmeg
  • ¼ teaspoon salt optional
  • 2 cups halved raw pecans
Peach topping
  • 1 cup frozen and thawed or fresh peaches cubed
  • 2 tablespoons maple syrup
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Instructions

  • Preheat the oven to 350°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment.
  • In a medium saucepan over medium-high heat, bring 11⁄2 cups of water, all the grains, and the pinch of salt to a boil.
  • Reduce the heat to low, cover, and simmer for 15 minutes or until the grains are tender.
  • Remove from the heat but leave the lid in place for 10 minutes.
  • While the grains are cooking, make the sweet and savory pecan topping: In a medium bowl, combine the maple syrup, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt. Add the pecans and mix until well coated.
  • On the baking sheet, spread out the pecans evenly and bake for 15 minutes, tossing and turning them halfway through to ensure even baking. Remove them from the oven and let them cool. (They’ll get crispy as they rest.)
  • While the pecans are cooking, make the peach topping: In a small pan over medium heat, cook the peaches until slightly golden, stirring occasionally, for about 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in the maple syrup and cinnamon, stirring and cooking until fragrant, about 1 to 2 minutes. Set aside.
  • Divide the grains and yogurt between two bowls. Stir to combine and top with the peaches and 2 to 3 tablespoons of the pecan topping.

Powered by Plants: Nutrient-Loaded 30-Minute Meals to Help You Thrive by Ocean Robbins, (Hay House £22.99). Find out more at the Food Revolution website linked here.

Read more: 15 Vegan Breakfast Ideas

Tagged

high protein

maple syrup

peach recipe

pecan

quinoa

recipes

vegan recipes

whole grains

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Ocean Robbins

Ocean Robbins is a father and a husband; a gardener and a dancer; a TEDx speaker and best-selling author, as well as co-founder and CEO of the million-member Food Revolution Network. Born in a log cabin and raised on food his family grew in their garden, his work is rooted in a health-conscious family legacy. Ocean's journey from founding the nonprofit YES! at age 16 to leading a global food revolution movement embodies his commitment to healthy people and a healthy planet. Ocean's best-selling books, 31-Day Food Revolution and Real Superfoods, offer practical guidance on adopting diets that benefit both human and planetary wellness. You can visit him online at foodrevolution.org.

More by Ocean Robbins

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2024 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active