Try this three-grain peaches and cream breakfast bowl for a nutritious start to your day. The recipe comes from Ocean Robbins’ cookbook Powered by Plants and uses plant-based ingredients to make a tasty breakfast. Combining quinoa, millet, and buckwheat, this dish provides a mix of textures and flavors. The dish is perfect for fall mornings, featuring warming spices like cinnamon and nutmeg.

Each component brings unique benefits. The grains offer fiber, essential vitamins, and minerals like magnesium and zinc. Sweet peaches, cooked with maple syrup and cinnamon, add natural sweetness and antioxidants. A dollop of unsweetened plant-based yogurt adds creaminess. This bowl is as versatile as it is delicious. It’s easy to prep ahead, making it ideal for busy mornings. You can also customize it with other seasonal fruits like nectarines or plums.

Three-grain peaches and cream breakfast bowl

Try this three-grain peaches and cream breakfast bowl for a filling and nourishing breakfast. No ratings yet Duration 25 minutes mins Cook Time 15 minutes mins Prep Time 10 minutes mins Servings 2 Ingredients ¼ cup dry quinoa rinsed

¼ cup dry millet rinsed, soaked, and drained

¼ cup dry buckwheat rinsed, soaked, and drained

1 pinch salt optional

1 cup plain unsweetened plant-based yogurt Sweet and savory pecan topping 3 tablespoons maple syrup

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 pinch ground nutmeg

¼ teaspoon salt optional

2 cups halved raw pecans Peach topping 1 cup frozen and thawed or fresh peaches cubed

2 tablespoons maple syrup

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon Instructions Preheat the oven to 350°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment.

In a medium saucepan over medium-high heat, bring 11⁄2 cups of water, all the grains, and the pinch of salt to a boil.

Reduce the heat to low, cover, and simmer for 15 minutes or until the grains are tender.

Remove from the heat but leave the lid in place for 10 minutes.

While the grains are cooking, make the sweet and savory pecan topping: In a medium bowl, combine the maple syrup, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt. Add the pecans and mix until well coated.

On the baking sheet, spread out the pecans evenly and bake for 15 minutes, tossing and turning them halfway through to ensure even baking. Remove them from the oven and let them cool. (They’ll get crispy as they rest.)

While the pecans are cooking, make the peach topping: In a small pan over medium heat, cook the peaches until slightly golden, stirring occasionally, for about 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in the maple syrup and cinnamon, stirring and cooking until fragrant, about 1 to 2 minutes. Set aside.

Divide the grains and yogurt between two bowls. Stir to combine and top with the peaches and 2 to 3 tablespoons of the pecan topping.

Powered by Plants: Nutrient-Loaded 30-Minute Meals to Help You Thrive by Ocean Robbins, (Hay House £22.99). Find out more at the Food Revolution website linked here.

