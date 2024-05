Are you looking for a nutritious vegan burrito bowl? This recipe, courtesy of Romy London, is the ideal dinnertime treat and is super easy to make. This dish contains walnut mince, smoky red peppers, a vibrant tomato salsa, guacamole, and cashew chili dressing. The addition of sweet potato and black beans amp up the nutrition of the dish and makes this burrito bowl an all-rounder packed full of fresh ingredients and well-seasoned veggies.

Guacamole is a great addition to this meal, as avocados have a number of benefits. They’re full of vitamins C, E, K, and beta carotene. They also help with digestion, keep you fuller between meals, and help stabilize your blood sugar.

Benefits of walnuts

The walnut mince featured in this recipe has a wonderful texture and mouthfeel. Moreover, the health benefits of walnuts add to the appeal of this recipe. Walnuts are full of omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, vitamin E, and healthy plant fats.

Walnuts can help promote a healthy gut and decrease inflammation. Incorporating this nut into your diet is easy as its mild flavor lends to salty and sweet dishes.

Walnut Mince Burrito Bowl

This vegan burrito bowl meets every criteria for flavor and nutrition. Packed with healthy fats, fiber, antioxidants, and a mix of Mexican seasonings, this recipe is the perfect dinnertime treat. Made with cubed sweet potato, black beans, walnut mince, spicy red peppers, gem lettuce, and sweetcorn, each bite offers a new and exciting taste. No ratings yet Duration 50 mins Cook Time 30 mins Prep Time 20 mins Servings 3 people Ingredients 1 large sweet potato cubed

1 handful gem lettuce chopped

2-3 tbsp black beans cooked

2-3 tbsp tinned sweetcorn drained For the walnut mince ½ brown onion minced

1 tbsp rapeseed oil

170 grams walnuts minced

½ tsp garlic powder

2 tbsp nutritional yeast

1 tbsp dried oregano

1 tsp ground cumin

½-1 tsp cayenne pepper (optional)

2 tbsp tamari soy sauce For the smoky red pepper 1 red pepper seeds removed and finely sliced

1 tsp rapeseed oil

1 tbsp tomato paste

½ tsp smoked paprika powder

Salt and pepper to taste For the tomato salsa 300 grams salad tomatoes finely chopped

½ cucumber finely chopped

3 tbso pickled jalapeño minced

1 tbsp lime juice

½ tsp ground cumin

¼ tsp garlic powder

Salt and pepper to taste For the guacamole 2 ripe avocados

Juice of 1 large lime

½ red onion finely diced

1 medium tomato seeds removed and finely chopped

A handful of fresh coriander chopped

½ tsp chili flakes

Salt and pepper to taste

1 tbsp vegan yogurt (optional) For the dressing 70 grams raw cashews softened

2 cloves garlic (cooked if needed)

2-3 tbsp chili sauce

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp salt

1 tbsp olive oil

Water To serve Fresh lime and coriander Instructions Place the cubed sweet potato onto a lined baking tray and bake in the oven at 200°C until golden.

In the meantime, prepare the walnut mince.

Sauté the onion in a little oil and once soft, add the minced walnuts. Cook for 4-5 minutes, stirring regularly until the walnuts are getting a little color.

Stir through the seasonings and once fragrant, mix in the tamari and remove from the heat after 2 minutes. Set aside.

Then, cook the red pepper slices in a little oil. Once they begin to soften, stir in the tomato paste and smoked paprika powder. Season to taste with salt and pepper and set side.

For the tomato salsa, combine all ingredients in a medium bowl and set aside for at least 10 minutes, whilst you’re getting everything else ready.

To create the guacamole, mash the ripe avocados and mix with lime juice, onion, tomato, and coriander, then season with chili, salt and pepper. Stir through the vegan yoghurt (optional).

To make the dressing, simply place all ingredients into a high-speed blender and process until smooth. Add small amounts of water until you get the desired texture.

Assemble your bowl, starting with lettuce, sweet potato, red peppers, tomato salsa, walnut mince, black beans, sweetcorn, finishing off with the guacamole and drizzle with dressing. Garnish the bowl with fresh coriander and lime and you’re ready to dive in.

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London.

