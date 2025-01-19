X
Dinner Vegan Recipes

How To Make This Creamy Vegan Asparagus Soup

This simple soup contains just seven plant-based ingredients

By

1 Minutes Read

a bowl of vegan green asparagus soup made with celery, vegan cream, lemon zest, and thyme This soup is vibrant and healthy - Media Credit: Romy London
This vegan green asparagus soup is a simple dish that’s perfect for this time of year. Packed with nutrients like vitamin K, vitamin C, and folate, asparagus supports bone health, boosts immunity, and aids digestion.

This soup is easy to make and requires only a handful of ingredients. You’ll sauté celery and asparagus in olive oil, simmer it with vegetable stock, and blend until smooth. A splash of vegan cream adds richness, while lemon zest and fresh thyme give it a bright, herbaceous finish.

Enjoy this soup as a light lunch, a quick dinner, or a starter. Pair it with crusty bread or a simple salad to round out the meal.

Vegan green asparagus soup

This soup is the perfect way to start the spring season. It's light, vibrant, and full of green veg. Enjoy it with some crusty bread or croutons and some lemon zest for garnish.
a bowl of vegan green asparagus soup made with celery, vegan cream, lemon zest, and thyme
No ratings yet

Ingredients

  • 1 kg (about 2.2 lbs.) green asparagus
  • 2 stalks of celery chopped
  • 1 liter (about 4 cups) vegetable stock
  • 150 ml (about ⅔cup) vegan heavy or double cream
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • Lemon zest and fresh thyme for garnish

Instructions

  • Trim the tough ends off the asparagus spears, then cut them into 1-inch pieces. Heat the olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add the chopped celery and sauté until it begins to soften.
  • Add the chopped asparagus to the pot and cook for 5-7 minutes, until it starts to soften.
  • Pour in the vegetable stock. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce heat & let it simmer for about 20 mins, until the asparagus is very tender.
  • Use a hand blender to purée the soup until smooth. If you prefer a chunkier texture, you can blend it less.
  • Stir in the vegan cream and season with salt + pepper to taste. Let the soup heat for another 2-3 minutes.
  • Serve the soup hot, garnished with lemon zest, homemade croutons + a sprinkle of fresh thyme.

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London.

The Author

Romina Callwitz

Romina Callwitz, better known as Romy, is the food photographer, recipe developer and blogger behind Romy London, where she shares her favorite indulgent vegan recipes with a healthy twist!

More by Romina Callwitz

