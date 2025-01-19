How To Make This Creamy Vegan Asparagus Soup

This vegan green asparagus soup is a simple dish that’s perfect for this time of year. Packed with nutrients like vitamin K, vitamin C, and folate, asparagus supports bone health, boosts immunity, and aids digestion.

This soup is easy to make and requires only a handful of ingredients. You’ll sauté celery and asparagus in olive oil, simmer it with vegetable stock, and blend until smooth. A splash of vegan cream adds richness, while lemon zest and fresh thyme give it a bright, herbaceous finish.

Enjoy this soup as a light lunch, a quick dinner, or a starter. Pair it with crusty bread or a simple salad to round out the meal.

Vegan green asparagus soup

This soup is the perfect way to start the spring season. It's light, vibrant, and full of green veg. Enjoy it with some crusty bread or croutons and some lemon zest for garnish. No ratings yet Ingredients 1 kg (about 2.2 lbs.) green asparagus

2 stalks of celery chopped

1 liter (about 4 cups) vegetable stock

150 ml (about ⅔cup) vegan heavy or double cream

2 tbsp olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Lemon zest and fresh thyme for garnish Instructions Trim the tough ends off the asparagus spears, then cut them into 1-inch pieces. Heat the olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add the chopped celery and sauté until it begins to soften.

Add the chopped asparagus to the pot and cook for 5-7 minutes, until it starts to soften.

Pour in the vegetable stock. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce heat & let it simmer for about 20 mins, until the asparagus is very tender.

Use a hand blender to purée the soup until smooth. If you prefer a chunkier texture, you can blend it less.

Stir in the vegan cream and season with salt + pepper to taste. Let the soup heat for another 2-3 minutes.

Serve the soup hot, garnished with lemon zest, homemade croutons + a sprinkle of fresh thyme.

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London.

