This cabbage and walnut lasagna is a perfect winter dinner and a great option for feeding a group. While it’s a bit different from traditional lasagna, it still includes familiar layers of pasta. The dish is entirely plant-based, with lentils adding plant protein and walnuts adding an almost meaty bite.

The lasagna layers combine sautéed savoy cabbage seasoned with garlic, lemon zest, and a touch of chili for extra flavor. A rich tomato sauce made with lentils, capers, and fresh basil ties everything together. Vegan mozzarella and parmesan melt on top, creating that classic baked, golden finish everyone enjoys.

This dish is a nice twist on a comforting favorite. It’s warm, filling, and perfect for a cozy dinner with friends or family. Serve it straight from the oven with a simple side salad or some crusty bread. It’s a great way to enjoy a flavorful, plant-based meal during the colder months.

Cabbage and walnut lasagna

Try this cabbage and walnut lasagna. it's spicy, zesty, and cheesy. This dish is best served to a group or portioned as meal prep. No ratings yet Duration 1 hour hr 5 minutes mins Cook Time 50 minutes mins Prep Time 15 minutes mins Servings 6 Ingredients 1 large savoy cabbage finely shredded

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Salt and black pepper to taste

Zest of 1 lemon

2 garlic cloves minced

1 tsp chili flakes

50 g walnuts chopped

2 tbsp capers

2 x400 g chopped tomatoes

1 tin lentils drained and rinsed

1 large handful of fresh basil leaves

250 g dried lasagna sheets

250 g vegan mozzarella cheese

50 g vegan parmesan

2 tbsp breadcrumbs Instructions Preheat the oven to 200°C.

Heat half of the oil in a large skillet and add the shredded cabbage. Season with salt and pepper and sauté the shredded savoy until wilted. Stir in the lemon zest and set aside.

In the same skillet, heat the remaining olive oil over medium heat and add the minced garlic. Once fragrant, add chili flakes and chopped walnuts and cook whilst stirring regularly until the edges are lightly caramelized.

Add in the capers and pour in 2 tins of chopped tomatoes. Close with a lid and let the sauce simmer for 5 minutes whilst you precook your lasagna sheets.

Before you remove the sauce from the stove, stir in drained lentils and the torn basil leaves and season to taste with salt and pepper.

To layer your lasagna, use a greased 20x30cm ovenproof dish, and spoon a quarter of the tomato mixture into the dish. Scatter over a small part of the vegan mozzarella then cover with lasagna sheets. Add a layer of the sautéed cabbage. Repeat for another two layers.

Finish with a final layer of the tomato mixture, then scatter over a generous serving of vegan mozzarella, sprinkle with vegan parmesan and breadcrumbs.

Bake for 30-40 minutes, until the vegan mozzarella is golden, then slice and dish up hot.

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London.

