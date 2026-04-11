This balsamic mushrooms and radishes dish combines roasted radishes and shiitake mushrooms in a tangy balsamic glaze. Radishes soften during cooking and shift from sharp to slightly sweet. Mushrooms add depth and umami, creating a savory base. The balsamic vinegar reduces into a thick glaze that coats the vegetables and concentrates the flavor. Together, the ingredients create a warm dish that can work as a light main or a shareable side.

In Plant-Based Magic, Lisanna Wallance presents this recipe as a mood-balancing dish that supports the gut-brain connection. Mushrooms contain compounds such as GABA and selenium that help regulate nerve signaling and protect brain cells. Radishes and mushrooms also provide fiber that supports gut health, which plays a role in mood regulation through the microbiome.

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Serve the balsamic mushrooms and radishes warm or chilled. Pair the dish with grains such as quinoa, buckwheat, or amaranth to turn it into a fuller meal.

Prepare your dish

Try balsamic mushrooms and radishes for a tangy plant-based dish with roasted radishes, shiitake mushrooms, and reduced balsamic glaze. No ratings yet Servings 2 Ingredients 3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 pound (450 g) small radishes halved

1 pound (450 g) shiitake mushrooms stems trimmed

¼ cup (60 ml) balsamic vinegar

Flaky salt optional

Minced fresh basil or chives optional Instructions Heat the oil in a large pan over medium heat, then add the radishes and mushrooms and sear for about 20 minutes, stirring regularly, until the radishes can be pierced with a fork, the mushrooms are tender, and both are evenly golden brown. Season with salt and pepper.

Increase the heat to high and add the balsamic vinegar, letting it sizzle for about 10 minutes, or until it reduces to a thick syrup that clings to the mushrooms and radishes. Serve warm or cold with a sprinkle of freshly ground black pepper, garnishing with the flaky salt and fresh basil, if using. Tip: For another nourishing spin on this recipe, add some vegan kimchi to the radishes and mushrooms after taking them off the heat. The fermented kimchi is imbued with gut- (and thereby brain-) nourishing probiotics, prebiotics, and nutrients.

Recipe from Plant-Based Magic: 120 Seasonal Recipes for Healing Body and Soul by Lisanna Wallance © 2026. Reprinted by permission of the publisher, The Experiment. Available everywhere books are sold. theexperimentpublishing.com

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