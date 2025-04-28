Vegan Tokyo Guide: Where To Eat Plant-Based In Japan This Year

Shizuka Anderson, a Canadian-Japanese actor and host of the popular YouTube channel Japan by Food, recently released a video titled Where to Eat as a Vegan in Tokyo? Best Vegan Options for Traveling to Japan in 2024!. In this guide, she explores Tokyo’s vibrant plant-based dining scene, showcasing innovative eateries that cater to vegans and the health-conscious alike. Whether you’re a dedicated vegan or just curious about Japan’s evolving food culture, her vegan guide to Tokyo offers a delicious roadmap through Tokyo’s culinary landscape.

Born in Edmonton, Canada, Anderson moved to Tokyo at 18 to study at Sophia University and pursue a career in entertainment. Anderson has appeared in Japanese TV shows like Piponza ABC! and The Benza, and has hosted programs on NHK World, including J-Flicks and Journeys in Japan. In 2020, she was a finalist in the Miss World Japan pageant, earning the “Japan Traditional Culture” award. Fluent in English, Japanese, and French, she continues to explore and share Japan‘s culinary culture through her work on Japan by Food.

In her recent video, Anderson embarks on a flavorful journey through Tokyo, highlighting some of the city’s most innovative vegan eateries. One notable stop is Izakaya Masaka in Shibuya, where traditional Japanese pub fare receives a plant-based makeover.

Izakaya Masaka (Shibuya): a vegan twist on Japanese pub fare

Located in the basement of Shibuya PARCO, Izakaya Masaka offers a fully vegan take on the traditional Japanese izakaya experience. The menu features plant-based versions of classic dishes like karaage (fried “chicken”) and mapo tofu, all served in a cozy, authentic setting. Anderson notes, “If you want a great Japanese food that’s vegan, you got to come here.” The karaage, made from soy protein, is praised for its juicy texture and convincing flavor. Pair your meal with a certified vegan Fuji Beer for a complete experience.

2foods (Shibuya & Ginza): healthy junk food reimagined

2foods is a vibrant café chain with locations in Shibuya and Ginza, known for its “healthy junk food” concept. The menu includes innovative plant-based dishes like spicy burgers, omurice with demi-glace sauce, and a variety of colorful donuts. Anderson is impressed by the creativity, stating: “The sauce is so good… a slightly sweeter version of the classic beefy demi-glace.” Notably, their vegan “egg” is crafted from white kidney beans and carrots, offering a unique twist on traditional flavors.

Savor the taste of innovation with 2foods’ signature vegan burger—where health meets indulgence.

Natural Lawson: convenience store with a health-conscious edge

Natural Lawson, a sub-brand of the Lawson convenience store chain, caters to health-conscious consumers with a range of vegan-friendly products. Anderson highlights options like vegan protein drinks, soy-based lattes, and cashew-based cheesecakes. She remarks, “That sauce is really good and the asparagus… the mushrooms are so juicy like you bite into it all of the juices come oozing out.” These stores provide accessible plant-based options for travelers on the go.

Vegan Gyoza Yu (Uguisudani): Colorful Dumplings with Diverse Flavors

Situated near Ueno Park, Vegan Gyoza Yu specializes in handmade, colorful dumplings, each with distinct flavors like ginger miso and shiitake soy meat. Anderson compares the experience to enjoying a box of chocolates, noting the fun in trying each variety. The vibrant presentation and diverse taste profiles make it a standout destination for vegan cuisine enthusiasts.

Through her exploration, Shizuka Anderson showcases Tokyo’s expanding vegan scene, highlighting how traditional Japanese dishes are being reimagined with plant-based ingredients. Her journey offers valuable insights for anyone seeking delicious and health-conscious dining options in Japan.

You can find more Japan food videos on the Japan by Food YouTube channel.

