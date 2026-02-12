This sweet potato one-pot warmer is a simple dinner made with everyday ingredients. Everything cooks in a single pot, which keeps prep and cleanup easy. Sweet potatoes form the base and soften as they simmer, giving the dish body and natural sweetness. White beans add plant protein and make the meal filling enough for dinner. Vegetable stock and thyme tie everything together without needing extra seasoning.

The ingredient list stays short and familiar. Onion and garlic cook first to build flavor, then the rest goes straight into the pot. Sweet potatoes break down slightly as they cook, while the beans hold their shape. Spinach wilts in at the end and adds color and texture. The result is a thick, spoonable dish that’s high in fiber and nourishing.

It also works well for weeknight dinners when time is limited. It’s also a good option for batch cooking, since the flavors hold up after a night in the fridge. Reheat leftovers for lunch or dinner and serve them on their own or with bread.

Prep your sweet potato one-pot warmer

This sweet potato one-pot warmer combines sweet potatoes, white beans, and spinach in a single pot. It’s a high-protein, high-fiber dinner that reheats well for leftovers. No ratings yet Duration 1 hour hr Cook Time 45 minutes mins Prep Time 15 minutes mins Servings 2 Ingredients 1 tbsp olive oil

2 diced sweetpotatoes

1 onion roughly sliced

2 sliced garlic cloves

1 tin of white beans

200 ml vegetable stock

1 handful of spinach

1 brunch of thyme Instructions In a large pot on medium heat, pour the olive oil then cook the onion until golden brown, add the garlic then cook for an extra 2 minutes.

Put all remaining ingredients into the pot, then cook for 45 minutes on a low heat.

Season, then serve.

This recipe comes from the North Carolina Sweetpotato Commission (NCSC).

