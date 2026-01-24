X
Hearty Split Pea Soup

This split pea soup is hearty and smoky

By

2 Minutes Read

hearty split pea soup with carrots, dark leafy greens, and smoked paprika Enjoy this split pea soup and get some leafy greens and more protein in - Media Credit: John C. Watson
This split pea soup is a cozy, filling dinner that needs very little prep. It cooks slowly while you get on with other things, which makes it well suited to weeknights or relaxed weekends. Split peas bring plenty of plant protein and give the soup a thick texture once cooked. Smoked paprika adds a deep, savory note that makes the soup feel hearty without extra ingredients.

This recipe is from The Vegan Athlete by Karina Inkster. It works just as well on the stovetop as it does in a slow cooker or an Instant Pot. You can add everything to the pot, set the heat, and let the peas soften on their own. Carrots and onions give the soup a simple base, while garlic and bay leaf add flavor as it simmers.

Dark leafy greens go in at the end and blend easily into the soup. Spinach or kale both work well. Once blended, the soup turns smooth and thick. It’s easy to portion, reheats well, and makes a tasty meal with bread or on its own.

Make the split pea soup

This split pea soup cooks into a thick, high-protein meal with smoked paprika and dark leafy greens. It’s an easy, cozy dinner that works well on the stovetop, in a slow cooker, or in an Instant Pot.
Duration1 hour 15 minutes
Cook Time1 hour
Prep Time15 minutes
Servings4

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil or coconut oil
  • 1 large onion chopped
  • 3 cloves garlic chopped
  • 6 cups vegetable stock
  • 3 carrots peeled and chopped
  • 1 ½ cups green split peas rinsed
  • ½ to 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
  • 1 bay leaf
  • ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 1 cup dark leafy greens of your choice (e.g., spinach, kale)

Instructions

  • Heat oil over medium heat in a large soup pot or Dutch oven. Add onion and sauté for 5 minutes. Add garlic and cook for another minute.
  • Add vegetable stock, carrots, split peas, smoked paprika, bay leaf, and black pepper. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat and simmer on medium-low for about 1 hour, until the peas are soft, stirring occasionally.
  • Add dark leafy greens and cook for 3 minutes. Then remove bay leaf and purée the soup with a handheld immersion blender (or in batches using a blender or food processor) until smooth.

Recipes are excerpted from The Vegan Athlete: A Complete Guide to a Healthy, Plant-Based, Active Lifestyle (2021) by Karina Inkster. Photography by John C. Watson. You can find out more on her website here. All rights reserved.

Karina Inkster

Karina Inkster (a.k.a. Coach K) is a fitness and nutrition coach, author of five books, 23-year vegan, and magazine writer. She’s the founder of K.I. Health & Fitness, where she and her team lead award-winning coaching programs that help vegans worldwide get super strong and build health habits they’ll still hold at the age of 103. Karina holds a Masters degree in Gerontology, specializing in health and aging. She hosts the No-Bullsh!t Vegan podcast, available on all major podcast platforms and syndicated on radio in her city of Powell River, BC. Her work has been profiled by CNBC, Huffpost, Healthline, Bustle, Livestrong, and more. When she’s not eating dark chocolate or doing a ridiculous number of chin-ups, she performs and teaches accordion, piano, and didgeridoo.

