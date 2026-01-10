Try This Firecracker Broccoli For A Taste Explosion

This firecracker broccoli recipe from Joanne Lee Molinaro’s new cookbook, The Korean Vegan Homemade, turns broccoli into a bold, spicy dish with serious crunch. Broccoli is widely known for its fiber, vitamins, and antioxidant content, and this recipe gives people a reason to reach for more of it. The florets get coated and cooked until crisp, then tossed in a hot, glossy sauce. The result feels indulgent while still centering a familiar vegetable.

The sauce combines gochujang, soy sauce, garlic, and scallions, with a touch of sweetness to balance the heat. It thickens quickly and clings to the broccoli, so every bite carries flavor. The broccoli stays crisp on the outside and tender inside. For less oil, the florets can also be baked or air-fried while keeping their texture.

This dish suits anyone who enjoys spice and big flavors. It works well with steamed rice, noodles, or tucked into lettuce wraps. You can serve it as a main or alongside simpler dishes. Firecracker broccoli is a good option when you want vegetables to take center stage and still feel exciting at the table.

Prep the firecracker broccoli

This firecracker broccoli coats crispy florets in a spicy, savory sauce with gochujang and garlic. It works well as a main or side and pairs easily with rice or noodles. No ratings yet Servings 4 Ingredients For the broccoli 2 cups broccoli florets chopped into bite-sized pieces

¼ cup plant-based milk

2 cups cornstarch

1 tablespoon ramen seasoning

1 teaspoon sea salt

Vegetable oil for frying For the sauce 1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 tablespoon soup soy sauce

2 tablespoons gochujang

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons brown rice syrup

1½ teaspoons cornstarch

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

2 scallions chopped, white and green parts divided

8 medium cloves garlic thinly sliced

¼ cup finely diced carrots

1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds Ramen seasoning 2 tablespoons smoked paprika

1 teaspoon ground cumin

3 tablespoons onion powder

3 tablespoons garlic powder

3 tablespoons gochugaru

5 tablespoons soy sauce powder see Note

2 teaspoons nutritional yeast or MSG

½ teaspoon ground turmeric

2 teaspoons mushroom powder

2 teaspoons cayenne

2 teaspoons kelp powder

1 tablespoon sugar

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 tablespoon soy milk powder Instructions PREPARE THE BROCCOLI: In a large bowl, evenly coat the broccoli with the plant-based milk. Set aside.

In another large bowl, combine the cornstarch, ramen seasoning, and salt. Set aside.

START THE SAUCE: In a small bowl, whisk together the soy sauces, gochujang, mustard, brown rice syrup, cornstarch, and 2 tablespoons of water.

Heat a deep cast-iron pan, Dutch oven, or other sturdy pot filled with at least 4 inches of vegetable oil to 350°F (see Note). While you are waiting for the oil to heat, dredge a few chunks of broccoli in the seasoned cornstarch mixture. Make sure that each chunk is thickly coated so that the broccoli is super dry.

Carefully drop the dredged broccoli in the hot oil. Working in batches to avoid overcrowding the pan, fry the broccoli until the edges begin to brown, approximately 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer the broccoli to a cooling rack to drain the excess oil. Repeat until all the broccoli has been fried, then refry a second time for 1 minute for extra crunch (this time there is no need to worry about overcrowding the pan).

In a small skillet, heat the olive oil over medium- high heat until shimmering, about 1 minute. Add the scallion whites, garlic, and carrots and cook until the garlic is fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the soy sauce mixture and stir immediately with a wooden spoon. The sauce should thicken in 1 to 2 minutes. Once the sauce is thick, remove the pan from the heat and pour the sauce over the fried broccoli, tossing until the broccoli is evenly coated. Garnish with the sesame seeds and scallion greens and enjoy, or store the broccoli in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. For the ramen seasoning Stir all the ingredients together and place in an airtight container. Store in a cool, dark place for up to 6 months. For the broccoli: You can also bake or air-fry the broccoli. Generously spritz the dredged broccoli chunks with cooking spray and either bake in the oven at 450°F for approximately 20 minutes or air-fry at 400°F for approximately 10 minutes. Lightly run a knife across the broccoli pieces to check that they are sufficiently crisp like they do in all the viral videos. The texture of the broccoli will not be quite as crunchy or as brown as the deep-fried version, but it will still be delightfully crispy. For the ramen seasoning: Most soy sauce powders are naturally gluten-free; however, some can contain wheat. Make sure to check your labels if you want to keep this recipe gluten-free.

Excerpted from The Korean Vegan Homemade: Recipes and Stories from My Kitchen Copyright © 2025 by Joanne Lee Molinaro. Published by Penguin Random House LLC. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved.

