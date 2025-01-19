Vegan Chef Shares A Week Of ‘Killer’ Tofu Recipes

In a recent YouTube video, Sarah Sullivan, creator of the popular channel “Sarah’s Vegan Kitchen,” shared a series of vegan tofu recipes designed to showcase the ingredient’s versatility and appeal. Sullivan, known for her vegan eating tutorials and recipe tips, has amassed a substantial following by demonstrating how plant-based ingredients can be both delicious and accessible.

Tofu, a staple in Asian cuisine for centuries, is believed to have originated in China during the Han Dynasty over 2,000 years ago. Made from coagulated soy milk pressed into solid blocks, tofu is popular around the world for its high protein content and versatility in various dishes. Despite its nutritional benefits and adaptability, tofu often faces criticism for being bland or having an unappealing texture. However, when prepared properly, tofu can absorb flavors and provide an incredibly tasty component to many meals.

If you’re a tofu skeptic, here are some recipes that will change your mind. You can find the full recipes and methods in the below video.

A week of killer tofu recipes

Tofu “Egg” Salad

Sullivan begins her week of tofu recipes with a vegan alternative to traditional egg salad. She presses firm tofu to remove excess moisture, then crumbles half of it to mix with a dressing made from vegan mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, fresh dill, lemon juice, black salt (kala namak) for an egg-like flavor, and optional turmeric for color. The remaining tofu is coarsely chopped and combined with finely diced celery and sliced scallions. Sullivan notes: “I like to give it a couple of hours to sit in the fridge so the flavors can kind of marry.” This preparation results in a creamy, protein-rich spread suitable for sandwiches or as a dip.

Vegetable and Tofu Gyoza

Sarah's Vegan Kitchen/YouTube These gyozas are a great side dish or snack

Next, Sullivan prepares homemade gyoza, inspired by store-bought vegetable dumplings but enhanced with tofu for added protein. She sautés diced shiitake mushrooms, carrots, and aromatics, then combines them with salted, wilted cabbage and crumbled pressed tofu. The mixture is seasoned and used to fill store-bought gyoza wrappers. “My first inclination would usually be to make these with some sort of faux meat like Impossible, but I feel like making them with tofu is going to be really tasty,” Sullivan says. The gyoza can be cooked immediately or frozen for future meals.

Tofu Katsu

Sullivan recreates a vegan version of chicken katsu using tofu. She recommends freezing and thawing the tofu beforehand to achieve a meatier texture, stating: “I don’t do it for every recipe, but for this one specifically, I think it really improves the texture.” The tofu is sliced, seasoned, dredged in flour, dipped in a batter of cornstarch, flour, and water, then coated with panko breadcrumbs. Shallow-fried until golden brown, the tofu katsu is served with steamed rice, vegan macaroni salad, and finely shredded cabbage.

Sticky Sesame Tofu

Sarah's Vegan Kitchen/YouTube This sticky sesame tofu is easy to make and tastes just like take out

For a quick and flavorful meal, Sullivan prepares sticky sesame tofu, a vegan take on the classic Chinese-American sesame chicken. She prefers air-frying the tofu for crispiness, explaining: “I always used to bake it, but I experimented this summer because it was getting so hot, and I didn’t want to turn on the oven. So I tried it in the air fryer – I can’t go back now.” The tofu is torn into bite-sized pieces, coated with oil, seasonings, and cornstarch, then air-fried until crispy. It’s tossed in a sauce made from soy sauce, ketchup, rice vinegar, brown sugar, and aromatics, resulting in a dish reminiscent of takeout but made at home.

Tofu Tikka Masala

Venturing into Indian cuisine, Sullivan recreates a vegan tofu tikka masala, adapting a recipe from Rainbow Plant Life. She marinates tofu in a mixture of plant-based yogurt, lemon juice, fresh garlic, ginger, and a blend of toasted spices, including cumin, coriander, and fenugreek leaves. After marinating, the tofu is broiled to develop a char, then simmered in a tomato-based masala sauce enriched with coconut milk and vegan butter. Sullivan reflects on the process: “I don’t cook Indian at home very often because it just never stacks up to what you can get at a restaurant. I don’t know exactly what about this is taking it to the next level, but it really tastes like it’s from a restaurant.” Served with steamed basmati rice and homemade vegan naan, this dish offers a rich and spicy dining experience.

Silken Tofu Chocolate Mousse

Concluding the week on a sweet note, Sullivan prepares a silken tofu chocolate mousse, a high-protein vegan dessert. She melts semi-sweet chocolate and blends it with room temperature silken tofu, sifted cocoa powder, powdered sugar, vanilla extract, and a pinch of instant coffee to enhance the chocolate flavor. Sullivan advises: “If you taste it at this point, it will taste a little bit like tofu, okay? But don’t be afraid, because I swear once you chill it, the tofu flavor is not detectable.” After chilling, the mousse achieves a thick and creamy consistency, suitable for serving on its own or as a pie filling with an Oreo crust.

For more of Sarah Sullivan’s vegan recipes and cooking tutorials, visit her YouTube channel, “Sarah’s Vegan Kitchen.” You can visit her website here.

