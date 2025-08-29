X
Food Lifestyle Snacks

3 Vegan BBQ Sauces to Fire Up Your Summer

Turn up the flavor this summer with three irresistible vegan BBQ sauces

By

3 Minutes Read

A shot of the three vegan bbq sauces, classic, blueberry, and peach habanero, all lined up in glass jam jars Which BBQ sauce will you pick: smoky, fruity, or spicy? - Media Credit: YouTube/Make It Dairy Free

No summer cookout is complete without a good vegan BBQ sauce.

Whether you’re brushing it over grilled vegetables, layering it on a plant-based burger, or serving it as a dip, barbecue sauce is a seasonal staple. Larisha Bernard, known for the YouTube channel she runs with her husband, Make it Dairy Free, has shared a video where she explains how to make three vegan BBQ sauces that are perfect for summer.

Bernard, a popular recipe developer and content creator, has built an audience with her vibrant plant-based cooking and family-friendly approach. In the video, she says, “I don’t know about you, but I am a hundred percent a sauce girl… If sauce is involved, I want it, and I want a lot of it.”

Read more: Throwing A Vegan BBQ? Here Are 10 Recipes To Make

Each sauce starts with a familiar base and then takes on a different personality as ingredients are added: classic, fruity with blueberries, and sweet-and-spicy with peaches and habanero.

Classic vegan BBQ sauce

Bernard begins with the foundation: a traditional barbecue sauce that’s rich, tangy, and smoky. She sautés garlic in olive oil before adding ketchup, brown sugar, apple cider vinegar, vegan Worcestershire sauce, maple syrup, lemon juice, Liquid Smoke, and spices. The mixture is stirred until smooth, then left to simmer so the flavors can “marry together in a little bath,” she says.

For those who prefer a faster or oil-free version, Bernard offers a shortcut. She explains that you can skip the stovetop entirely by swapping fresh garlic for garlic powder and whisking everything in a bowl or jar. “It still tastes really, really amazing,” she says.

Blueberry BBQ sauce

The next recipe takes a creative turn by incorporating fruit. Bernard stirs blueberries into the same base ingredients, creating a sauce that is both sweet and savory. “The sweetness from the blueberries mixed with the savoriness of the barbecue sauce just does something absolutely amazing,” she says.

She cooks garlic, adds the remaining ingredients, and folds in fresh or frozen blueberries before simmering the mixture. After about 20 minutes, she blends it all into a smooth consistency. If any blueberry skins remain, she suggests straining the sauce through a sieve for a velvety finish.

Peach habanero BBQ sauce

A shot of the peach habanero sauce, one of three vegan BBQ sauces, from above, as it simmers in a steel pot
YouTube/Make It Dairy Free The peach BBQ sauce gets a spicy kick by adding a habanero pepper to the mix as it simmers

Bernard’s final recipe leans into summer produce with juicy peaches. She combines ketchup, vinegar, maple syrup, vegan Worcestershire, lemon juice, and spices like smoked paprika and dry mustard. Ripe, fresh peaches add natural sweetness, though frozen can work in a pinch.

The twist comes with heat: a whole habanero pepper is dropped into the sauce as it simmers. “This makes sure that it is a little bit of a kick but not so much that, like, my kids won’t eat this recipe,” Bernard says. The pepper is removed before blending, but for more spice, she advises slicing some into the sauce or blending it fully. The end result balances sweet fruit with smoky heat.

Bernard recommends storing the sauces in airtight jars in the fridge, where they keep for about two weeks. She also notes that they’re allergen-friendly, with substitutions available for Worcestershire sauce and oil-free options.

“These are three delicious vegan barbecue sauces that will keep you going all summer long,” she says.

For more creative vegan recipes, check out the Make it Dairy Free YouTube Channel.

Read more: Smoky BBQ Shredded Jackfruit

Tagged

bbq

plant based food

sauce

summer

vegan recipes

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Editorial Team

The Plant Based News editorial team covers a wide range of topics relating to conscious living, the environment, wellness, and the plant-based lifestyle.

More by Editorial Team

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is an award winning mission-led impact media platform covering all things health, environment & animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active