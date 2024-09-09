X
Vegan Chinese Eatery Up For Uber Eats ‘Restaurant Of The Year’

London’s Tofu Vegan has proved hugely popular with locals since opening in 2021

The outside of London vegan restaurant Tofu Vegan, which sells vegan Chinese food Tofu Vegan has developed a cult following - Media Credit: Tofu Vegan

Food delivery company Uber Eats has unveiled the 130 finalists for its “Restaurant of the Year” award for 2024 – and there are vegan eateries on the list.

Tofu Vegan, which operates several branches in London, is in with a chance of winning the £100,000 investment prize money. The hugely popular restaurant features dishes like Sliced “Fish” in Sizzling Chili Oil, Peking “Duck,” and a number of vegan meat and mushroom dishes. Another plant-based restaurant, Halo Burger, is also on the list. Halo Burger can also be found in a number of areas in London, and it specializes in vegan burgers, fries, and other fast food. Popular menu fixtures include Quarter Pounder with Cheese, Crispy Onion Strips, and Halo Fries (with melted cheese, signature sauce, and caramelized onions). 

People in the UK can vote for their favorite restaurants on the Uber Eats website until October 4. The winners will be announced later this year. 

Vegan restaurants in London

Tofu Vegan

Tofu Vegan and Halo Burger are two of many meat-free restaurants in London, which has consistently topped lists of most plant-based cities. 

There are around 400 vegan restaurants in the English capital city, catering to a wide range of dietary requirements and preferences. Vegan app Happy Cow has named London as its most vegan-friendly city in the world multiple times, with a spokesperson previously describing the city as “a global frontrunner in vegan consciousness and the diversity of plant-based offerings.”

Veganism is growing in popularity throughout the UK. A study published in January of this year found that the number of vegans had increased by more than a million over the course of a year. 

Tofu Vegan can be found in Golders Green, Spitalfields, Islington, and Tottenham Court Road. Halo Burger branches are located in Brixton, Hackney Bridge, and London Bridge (for delivery only). 

