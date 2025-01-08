‘World First’ Vegan Mozzarella Pearls Launch In The UK

JULIENNE BRUNO has just launched what’s thought to be a first of its kind: dairy-free mozzarella pearls.

The UK-based company, which specializes in realistic alternatives to popular cheese products, used traditional Italian cheesemaking techniques to create the pearls. Mozzarella pearls refer to chunks of mozzarella cheese created in the shape of pearls. They are a popular addition to salads, pizzas, and pastas.

By fermenting soybeans, JULIENNE BRUNO created a product with a similar soft and springy texture and tangy taste to cheese made from animal milk. It has named them “Mozzafiore Pearls.” They are nut-free, celiac-friendly, and free from artificial flavors.

Axel Katalan, the company’s founder, described the product as a “completely new concept inspired by the world of mozzarella pearls, but crafted without dairy.”

JULIENNE BRUNO The mozzarella pearls will be available to buy from January 9

“We named it Mozzafiore Pearls out of respect for Italian cheesemaking heritage, not to replicate mozzarella but to continue the tradition of creativity it represents,” he added. “Mozzarella pearls were once a new idea themselves. ‘Fiore,’ meaning bloom in Italian, reflects the product’s delicate nature, while ‘Mozza’ honours the craft of hand-stretching curds, a technique mirrored in our batch-made process. Together, the name celebrates a continuation of cheese craftsmanship and its rich tradition.”

Growing demand for dairy-free cheese

Of all the dairy alternatives, vegan cheese tends to have the worst reputation. But there has been a recent influx of high-quality and ultra-realistic products hitting the market in the UK.

JULIENNE BRUNO creates a number of vegan products, and it’s best known for its plant-based takes on burrata, cream cheese, and stracciatella. Other brands, including La Fauxmagerie and Honestly Tasty, create dairy-free versions of blue cheese, brie, and camembert.

The Mozzafiore Pearls are available to buy from Whole Foods Market UK (Kensington & Piccadilly Stores) from January 9. They cost £3.95.

