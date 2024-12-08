Romy London’s seasonal super green spaghetti with chestnuts and sun-dried tomatoes is a unique and festive dish perfect for the holidays. This recipe highlights cavolo nero, also known as Tuscan kale, a nutrient powerhouse rich in vitamins A, C, and K. Paired with fresh spinach, it forms a creamy sauce. Chestnuts add sweetness and texture, while walnuts offer crunch and healthy fats.

Read more: 23 Comforting Vegan Pasta Recipes

Making this festive spaghetti is simple. Blanch cavolo nero, spinach, and garlic, then blend with nutritional yeast, sun-dried tomato oil, and vinegar for a creamy sauce. Toss the sauce with cooked spaghetti. Top with caramelized chestnuts and walnuts seasoned with smoked paprika, tamari, and maple syrup. There you have it, a delicious and nutritious pasta worth the 40 minutes spent preparing and cooking it.

This spaghetti is an ideal choice for holiday dinners or gatherings, offering a creative twist on traditional pasta dishes. Its vibrant green hue and seasonal ingredients make it a standout option for festive tables. Garnish with vegan parmesan for an extra layer of flavor and serve it hot. This super green spaghetti celebrates the season with every bite.

Read more: 11 Vegan Italian Recipes

Seasonal super green spaghetti with chestnuts

What better way to use superfoods like kale and walnuts than in a festive pasta? No ratings yet Duration 40 minutes mins Cook Time 25 minutes mins Prep Time 15 minutes mins Servings 3 Ingredients 200 g spaghetti

2 cloves of garlic

150 g cavolo nero with stems

50 g fresh spinach

3 tbsp nutritional yeast

3 tbsp oil from a jar of sun-dried tomatoes

1 tsp apple cider vinegar

200-300 ml pasta water

Salt to taste

50 g sun-dried tomatoes chopped

50 g walnuts roughly chopped

100 g pre-cooked chestnuts chopped

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

½ tsp smoked paprika powder

1 tbsp tamari soya sauce

1 tbsp maple syrup

Vegan parmesan to garnish optional Instructions Cook the spaghetti in a large pot of boiling salted water according to the package instructions.

While the pasta is cooking, blanch the cavolo nero and garlic cloves in the same pot for 5 minutes and add in the spinach for the last minute to wilt. Use a slotted spoon to remove the greens, then drain the spaghetti and reserve the pasta water.

In a blender, combine the blanched cavolo nero, spinach, garlic, nutritional yeast, oil, vinegar, and pasta water and blend until ultra smooth. Adjust the texture of the sauce to your liking by adding more or less pasta water. Season to taste with salt.

Mix the green sauce with the cooked and drained spaghetti, adding more pasta water if needed to get the desired consistency. Then stir in the chopped sun dried tomatoes.

Heat olive oil in a small skillet and pan fry the walnuts and chestnuts for 1-2 minutes or until fragrant, then add the smoked paprika powder, tamari and maple syrup. Cook until the walnuts and chestnuts are slightly caramelized and then remove the skillet from the heat.

Serve the super green spaghetti hot, topped with the chestnuts mix and sprinkle with a little vegan parmesan to your liking.

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London.

Read more: 5 Unique Vegan Christmas Dinner Ideas To Try This Festive Season