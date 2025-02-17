X
Desserts Vegan Recipes

How To Make These 3-Ingredient Vegan Oreo Balls

This Oreo-based vegan dessert is perfect for parties and gatherings

A pile of dark and white 3-ingredient vegan Oreo balls These vegan Oreo balls are an excellent weekend treat - Media Credit: Natlicious Food
Not everyone is aware that Oreos are accidentally vegan. Despite their creamy center, they don’t actually use any dairy – so they’re a great ingredient for vegan baking. This Natlicious Food recipe for 3-ingredient vegan Oreo balls showcases the best of baking with Oreos.

Vegan desserts are skyrocketing in popularity, with more people looking for simple, plant-based treats that don’t compromise on taste. These 3-ingredient Oreo balls are a perfect example – easy to make, rich in flavor, and completely dairy-free. Whether you’re new to vegan desserts or a longtime pro, this recipe is a must-try.

Perfect for parties, homemade gifts, or a quick sweet fix, these Oreo balls require minimal effort but deliver big on flavor. Whether you love classic dark chocolate or prefer the sweetness of white chocolate, this easy vegan dessert is sure to be a hit.

This 3-ingredient recipe will blow your mind. It's so simple to make yet so delicious.
A pile of dark and white 3-ingredient vegan Oreo balls
No ratings yet
Servings10 balls

Ingredients

  • 300 g Oreo
  • 100 g Violife cream cheese (or dairy-free cream cheese of choice)
  • 150 g dark or white vegan chocolate

Instructions

  • In a food processor blend the Oreo until you get fine crumbs. At this point you might want to reserve 1 tablespoon of the Oreo crumbs to use for decoration.
  • Add the cream cheese and blend until everything is combined nicely.
  • Shape the mixture into balls and place on a tray with parchment paper and put in the freezer for an hour or refrigerate overnight. This will help the balls keep their shape.
  • Crumble the chocolate into a bowl and place it over a pot with boiling water, creating a bain-marie (the bowl shouldn't be touching the hot water!). Wait for the chocolate to melt and remove from the heat.
  • Dip one by one the balls into the melted chocolate and stir around carefully until fully covered. Remove the ball from the melted chocolate with a fork or spoon and place on tray with a parchment paper, sprinkle some of the reserved Oreo crumbs before the chocolate sets.
  • Keep them in the fridge and enjoy cold.

This recipe was republished with permission from Natlicious Food. You can view the original recipe here.

