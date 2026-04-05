Hot cross buns have long been linked to Easter, with their spiced dough, dried fruit, and signature cross. This vegan hot cross bun loaf by Romy London takes that tradition and reshapes it into a sliceable bake. Instead of individual buns, the dough bakes as a pull-apart loaf. It keeps the same flavors but changes how it’s served, making it easier to cut, share, and place at the center of the table.

The loaf uses classic hot cross bun ingredients like raisins, cinnamon, and mixed spice. The dough rises into soft, joined pieces that still hold their shape on top. A flour paste forms the cross, while a simple glaze adds shine after baking. The result is a structured loaf with a soft interior and a lightly sweet, spiced finish.

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People often eat hot cross buns in the weeks leading up to Easter and through the holiday weekend. This vegan hot cross bun loaf offers a homemade option that works for breakfast or afternoon tea. Slice it thick or pull it apart and serve with vegan butter or jam.

Preparing a vegan hot cross bun loaf

Try this vegan hot cross bun loaf for a sliceable take on a classic Easter bake with warm spices, raisins, and a soft pull-apart texture. No ratings yet Duration 3 hours hrs 40 minutes mins Cook Time 40 minutes mins Prep Time 3 hours hrs Servings 10 Ingredients For the Dough: 500 g strong bread flour

7 g fast-action dried yeast

50 g caster sugar

1 tsp salt

2 tsp mixed spice

1 tsp ground cinnamon

300 ml lukewarm plant milk soy works best

60 g vegan butter melted (unsalted)

100 g raisins For the crosses: 75 g plain flour

Water approximately 5-6 tbsp For the vegan “egg” wash: 1 tbsp maple syrup or agave nectar

3 tbsp plant milk For the glaze: 3 tbsp apricot jam

1 tbsp water Instructions Make the Dough: Mix together 500g bread flour, 7g dried yeast, 50g sugar, 1 tsp salt, 2 tsp mixed spice, and 1 tsp cinnamon in a large bowl. Create a well in the middle. Pour in 300ml warm plant milk and 60g melted vegan butter. Mix with a wooden spoon until everything comes together into a shaggy dough.

Knead the Dough: Tip the dough onto a lightly floured work surface. Knead for 10 minutes by pushing the dough away with the heel of your hand, then folding it back on itself. The dough is ready when it feels smooth and springy – if you poke it, it should slowly bounce back. If it’s too sticky, add a little flour, one tablespoon at a time.

First Rise: Lightly oil a large bowl. Place your dough inside and cover with a damp tea towel or plastic wrap. Put it in a warm place (around 21-25°C) for 1.5 hours. The dough should double in size. Test it by gently poking with your finger – if the indent remains, it’s ready.

Add the Fruit: Gently punch down the dough to release the air. Spread 100g raisins over the dough and knead for 2-3 minutes until they’re evenly distributed throughout.

Shape Your Loaf: Weigh your dough and divide it into 8 equal pieces. Roll each piece into a smooth ball by cupping your hand over the dough and rotating it against your work surface. Grease a 2lb loaf tin (23x13cm) and arrange the balls in two rows of four. They should be touching each other.

Second Rise: Cover the tin with a damp tea towel. Leave in a warm place for 45 minutes. The dough balls should puff up and join together at the base while maintaining their individual shapes on top.

Add the Crosses Mix 75g plain flour with enough water (about 5-6 tbsp) to make a thick paste that’s pipeable but won’t run. Put into a piping bag or plastic bag with a corner snipped off. Pipe one long line down the center of each row, then pipe across to create crosses.

Bake: Heat your oven to 180°C (350°F). Mix 3 tbsp plant milk with 1 tbsp maple syrup for the egg wash. Gently brush this over the dough, being careful not to disturb the crosses. Bake for 45-50 minutes. The loaf is done when golden brown and sounds hollow when tapped underneath.

Glaze and Cool: While the loaf is still hot, warm 3 tbsp apricot jam with 1 tbsp water until runny. Strain if lumpy. Brush this glaze all over the warm loaf for a professional shine. Let cool in the tin for 10 minutes before turning out onto a wire rack.

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London.

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