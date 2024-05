Are you looking for a simple yet delicious vegan cinnamon roll recipe without frills? Well, Crow Moon Kitchen has got you covered with this vegan take on the classic dish perfect for those cozy mornings or a sweet treat throughout the day. They’re straightforward to make, with options to prepare ahead for convenience.

Cinnamon rolls are classically made with a yeasted-dough that is proofed and then rolled out, filled, cut, proofed again, baked, and covered in a thick glaze. This recipe gives you the building blocks for a staple baked-good that you can tweak and change to your heart’s content.

This recipe offers a compassionate twist on the classic cinnamon roll, using entirely vegan ingredients for a cruelty-free indulgence. With soft, buttery dough swirled with a sweet cinnamon filling and topped with a smooth glaze, these cinnamon rolls are designed to comfort the soul.

Vegan cinnamon rolls

Gooey, sweet, and swirled with just the right amount of cinnamon filling, these vegan cinnamon rolls are easy to make and perfectly indulgent. No ratings yet Servings 12 Ingredients For the dough 1¼ cup unsweetened oat milk (or another non-dairy milk)

1½ cup sugar

½ cup melted vegan butter

2 tbsp ground flax seed

4 tbsp water

½ tsp salt

4½ cups all purpose flour (can sub a 1:1 gluten free blend) For the filling 6 tbsp room temperature vegan butter (not melted)

½ cup sugar (or brown sugar)

2 tbsp cinnamon For the glaze 2 cups powdered sugar (make sure it's a vegan approved brand)

2 tbsp melted butter

2 tsp vanilla

3-4 tbsp oat milk (or other non-dairy milk) Instructions For the dough In a small bowl, whisk together the flaxmeal and water. Let sit while you prepare the other ingredients. It will thicken and gel to form an egg-like consistency.

In a large mixing bowl whisk together the sugar, flour, instant yeast, and salt.

Pour in the oat milk, melted butter, and soaked flaxmeal. Mix together using a heavy spoon or a stand mixer. Knead the dough by hand, either in the bowl or on the counter top, for a couple of minutes to make the sough smooth. Let rise for in a covered bowl for 2 hours. For the filling Mix together all of the filling ingredients. Set aside. For the rolls Place risen dough ball onto a non-floured work surface. You don't want added flour on your dough because then it won't stick to itself when you roll it. Roll the dough out until it is roughly half an inch thick or it is a 12 inch by 18 inch rectangle.

Spread the filling out over the dough so that it evenly covers the entire rectangle minus a half inch void on one of the long ends.

Roll the dough moving towards the gap end. When rolling make sure to drag the roll back into itself gently so that the roll is tighter than loose. Once you have finished rolling to the end let the dough sit on its seam end while you prepare the pan and gather other materials.

Using spray oil or butter grease the inside of a 9 inch by 13 inch glass baking dish.

Cut the roll into 12 pieces using the sharpest knife you own. Instead of pressing down use a light sawing action to avoid compressing the rolls.

Place the rolls into the baking dish. Cover and refrigerate overnight or let sit on the countertop for 2 hours before proceeding to baking.

If refrigerated, remove and let warm at room temperature for 1 hour while you preheat the oven.

Preheat the oven to 375 F.

Bake, uncovered, for 20-25 minutes. The tops of the rolls will be lightly browned. Remove from oven and place the baking pan on a wire rack. For the glaze Whisk together the glaze ingredients while your cinnamon rolls are cooling. Add more non-dairy milk if you desire a runnier consistency. Add less if you want it thicker.

Drizzle or spread the glaze on your cinnamon rolls and enjoy.

This recipe was republished with permission from Crow Moon Kitchen. View the original recipe here.

