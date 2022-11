This vegan pumpkin banana bread with olive oil and spelt flour is my first pumpkin bread recipe – and it is amazing. This autumnal dish is flavorful, easy to make, and uses healthier ingredients. Plus, it can be made in just one bowl.

Though this is a healthier pumpkin bread recipe, it still tastes incredible. I was shocked to see that the top pumpkin bread recipes have 2 cups of sugar; this bread has ¼ of that and is plenty sweet. To keep this bread vegan, I used olive oil instead of butter and left out the egg.

I like to bake with spelt flour because it is a whole grain and has more fiber than all-purpose. It also yields a very similar texture to all-purpose.

Fall-inspired, delicious, and made with healthy ingredients, this vegan pumpkin bread is a crowdpleaser. Cook Time 48 mins Prep Time 10 mins Servings 4 Servings Ingredients 2 spotty medium sized bananas – mashed

1/2 cup pumpkin puree from a can, not pumpkin pie mix

1/3 cup olive oil

1/2 cup maple syrup

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp pumpkin spice

2 tsp baking powder

pinch salt

1 1/2 cups spelt flour can sub all purpose Instructions Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Add all ingredients to a bowl. Mix until just combined.

Add batter to a loaf pan lined with parchment paper. Bake for 45-55 minutes, until a knife or toothpick comes out mostly clean. I have a run-of-the-mill oven and baked mine for 50 minutes on the dot.

Let loaf cool for at least 30 minutes to set. Cut in and enjoy. WHAT CAN I SUBSTITUTE IN THIS RECIPE? Maple syrup can be subbed for vegan honey or another liquid sweetener Olive oil can be subbed for another liquid oil Spelt flour can be subbed with all-purpose flour or whole wheat, DO NOT SUB ANOTHER FLOUR. HOW DO I STORE THE LEFTOVER PUMPKIN BANANA BREAD? This bread is SO good so it is doubtful you will have any leftovers. However, if you do you can store the extras in a sealed container/bag in your fridge for 4-5 days or in your freezer for months.

This recipe was republished with permission from Avocado Skillet. Find the original recipe here.