The Coconut Collab Unveils Vegan White Chocolate Dessert

The Coconut Collaborative has announced the launch of two new desserts to UK supermarkets.

The first, named Choc & Caramel, is a “luxuriously smooth chocolate dessert” made with Belgian chocolate and a swirl of caramel. The second, White Choc Pots, is an alternative to the Coconut Collab’s Choc Pots, which the brand says is the number one dairy-free dessert in the UK. Each pot consists of vegan white chocolate ganache.

Like all of the brand’s products, both of the new desserts are coconut-based and completely free from dairy and other animal products. Both are available to buy now from Tesco and Morrisons. Choc & Caramel is also available at Ocado, while the White Choc Pots can be found at Sainsbury’s.

“We know how important life’s little pleasures can be, and we want our delicious range of desserts and yogurts to reflect this, and to put a smile on people’s faces,” Anna Dominey, managing director at The Coconut Collab, said in a statement. “By continuing to innovate and expand our product portfolio, we can offer people a range of options to tantalize their tastebuds – and which just happen to be dairy-free too.”

About The Coconut Collab

The Coconut Collab All products from The Coconut Collab are completely free from dairy

The Coconut Collab is the UK’s leading dairy-free coconut yogurt brand. Founded in 2014, it’s best known for its range of vegan yogurts that come in a variety of flavors.

Earlier this year, the brand announced that it had secured a £1.5 million investment, which it has been using to drive sales and scale up products. It recently announced the launch of a high-protein version of its famous plain coconut yogurt. Other products include Vanilla Custard, Coconut Yog & Granola, and a selection of yogurts for kids.

