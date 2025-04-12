X
Plant-Based Diets Could Reduce Risk Of Certain Blood Clots, Study Finds

Whole plant-based foods could reduce VTE risk, even for those with existing high genetic risk

Photo shows a Dr or other healthcare professional using a stethoscope on a patient Following a plant-based diet significantly reduced participants risk of developing VTE - Media Credit: Adobe Stock

A recent study found that following a plant-based diet could significantly reduce the risk of venous thromboembolism (VTE), blood clots in the circulatory system.

In the study, participants previously free of VTE followed healthy plant-based diets for up to 13 years. Those who closely followed a healthy plant-based diet had a 14 percent lower risk of developing VTE. Participants with a high genetic risk of developing the condition were 47 percent more likely to develop VTE than their peers, but those who ate primarily nutritious plant-based foods for the duration of the study also significantly reduced their overall risk.

JACC Journals published “Healthy Plant-Based Diet, Genetic Predisposition, and the Risk of Incident Venous Thromboembolism” in December last year. It included 183,510 participants and featured a long follow-up and sensitivity analyses. While the research suggests a link between healthy plant-based foods and VTE prevention, further studies are required.

“Adherence to a healthy plant-based dietary pattern could reduce the risk of developing VTE independent of genetic background, lifestyles, sociodemographic features, and multiple morbidities,” wrote the study authors. “Our findings underline the importance of diet in VTE prevention interventions.”

Read more: Plant-Based Diets Represent ‘Significant Opportunity’ To Address Global Challenges

Plant-based diets, VTE risk, and preventative medicine

Plant-based diets have a range of likely health benefits, including a reduction in VTE risk
Adobe Stock Plant-based diets have a range of likely health benefits, including a reduction in VTE risk

Venous thrombosis describes the blockage of a vein by a clot. One common form is deep vein thrombosis (DVT), and another is pulmonary embolism (PE). The latter describes when a thrombus, or clot, breaks loose from the deep veins to block an artery in the lungs.

Without treatment, VTE can cause damage and/or death. According to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the condition kills up to 100,000 Americans per year, while many others experience long-term and chronic complications from VTE.

The new study indicates that preventative lifestyle medicine in the form of a nutritious plant-based diet may help mitigate this statistic, even for those with pre-existing risk.

A separate study published in March found that healthy plant-based diets lower the risk of death from cardiometabolic disorders such as heart disease and diabetes. Combined, cardiometabolic disorders are the leading global cause of death. Meanwhile, another study found that swapping dairy for plant-based oil cuts the risk of death up to 17 percent.

Read more: Eating A Higher Ratio Of Plant Protein Supports Heart Health, Finds Study

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to veganism and anti-bloodsports activism. They currently live in Bristol, UK with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

