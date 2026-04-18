Millionaire Mini Egg Maple Shortbread

This millionaire mini egg shortbread is a layered vegan dessert that works well beyond Easter. While mini eggs often show up around spring, people tend to enjoy them any time they’re available, so this bake still fits later in the season. It combines a shortbread base, a soft date caramel, and a chocolate topping for a sliceable treat that’s easy to share.

The shortbread comes together with vegan butter, maple sugar, and flour, creating a base that holds the layers without crumbling apart. The caramel uses soaked dates blended with coconut milk, maple syrup, and oil, giving it a smooth texture without needing traditional caramel methods. Once layered and topped with chocolate, it sets into clean slices with a mix of soft and firm textures.

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You can cut this millionaire mini egg shortbread into squares and bring it out for gatherings, or keep it in the fridge and take pieces as needed. It holds its shape well and stays consistent over a few days, which makes it useful for prepping ahead. The mini eggs add texture and make it stand out visually without adding extra steps.

Bake your own mini egg maple shortbread

This millionaire mini egg shortbread is a layered vegan dessert with shortbread, date caramel, and chocolate, finished with mini eggs for a simple but standout bake. No ratings yet Duration 50 minutes mins Cook Time 20 minutes mins Prep Time 30 minutes mins Servings 12 Ingredients For the base: 150 g plain flour

Pinch of salt

½ tsp vanilla extract

1 tbsp dark maple syrup for its robust taste

95 g vegan butter

55 g maple sugar For the date caramel: 1 ¼ cup pitted dates soaked

85 ml coconut milk

30 ml dark maple syrup

50 g coconut oil

Pinch of salt

½ tsp vanilla extract For the dark chocolate coating: 160 g dark chocolate + 1 tsp coconut oil

Vegan mini eggs Instructions Prep the date caramel by pitting and soaking dates in boiling water for at least 1 hour.

Drain and set aside to cool.

Once cool, blend the dates with all other caramel ingredients until smooth and refrigerate to set.

Preheat the oven to 165°C fan.

First, whisk the butter, sugar, maple, and vanilla until fluffy. Then fold in the flour and salt, form into a dough, and press into a lined square baking tin, and flatten down.

Bake for 15-16mins.

Once the shortbread has cooled, top with the date caramel.

Melt the chocolate and coconut oil together and pour an even layer over the caramel.

Top with vegan mini eggs and refrigerate until set.

Slice and serve.

This recipe is from Maple from Canada UK.

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