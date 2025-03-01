This Gooey Chocolate Tart Is Completely Dairy-Free

It’s a common misconception that creamy, indulgent chocolate desserts require dairy, but this completely vegan chocolate tart demonstrates that plant-based alternatives can be just as delicious.

Dairy-free desserts are becoming increasingly popular as more people look for alternatives to traditional baking ingredients. Demand for plant-based sweets continues to grow, with brands and home bakers developing recipes that rival their dairy-based counterparts.

This Romy London recipe is an example of how vegan desserts can achieve the same creamy texture and indulgent flavor as conventional recipes. With the rise of plant-based creams, nut-based butters, and high-quality vegan chocolate, dairy-free options are more accessible than ever. Supermarkets now stock a variety of vegan chocolate bars and dairy alternatives, making it easier to replicate classic desserts without compromise.

Vegan and dairy-free baking has evolved significantly in recent years, moving beyond simple substitutions to recipes specifically designed for rich textures and deep flavors. This tart, with its nutty base, caramel layer, and silky chocolate topping, demonstrates that dairy is not essential for creating an indulgent dessert experience.

Gooey chocolate tart

Dive into a world of plant-based decadence with this luscious vegan hazelnut caramel tart! This ultimate treat features a hazelnut-packed base, a crunchy hazelnut caramel layer, and a luxurious vegan ganache that will send you straight to chocolate heaven. Each bite of this tart is a dreamy blend of nutty, creamy, and chocolatey goodness – pure indulgence! No ratings yet Prep Time 40 minutes mins Ingredients 80 g hazelnut flour

70 g crushed hazelnuts, plus extra for the optional tart decoration at the end

60 ml smooth, unflavored nut butter (almond, cashew, or peanut)

25 g cocoa powder

60 ml maple syrup

A pinch of salt For the caramel layer 125 g hazelnuts, roughly chopped

120 ml vegan caramel sauce (homemade or store bought)

Pinch of salt For the chocolate layer 300 ml vegan double cream (or full-fat coconut milk)

250 g vegan chocolate (I use Lindt Vegan Smooth)

1 tsp vanilla extract Instructions Start by placing all hazelnuts for the recipe onto a lined oven tray and roasting the nuts for 8-10 minutes at 180C, or until they darken lightly in color. Stir regularly and keep a close eye on them to avoid burning the nuts. After roasting, let the nuts cool down entirely and transfer them to a clean kitchen towel. Rub the hazelnuts between two layers of towel in order to remove the skins.

Blend 80g of the cool, peeled hazelnuts into hazelnut flour. You can use either a high speed blender or food processor but make sure to blend the nuts by pulsing for short amounts of time to prevent the buts releasing their natural oils and becoming to sticky. Chop and crush the remaining hazelnuts for the tart base, caramel filling and decoration and set aside.

To create the chocolate-y tart base, combine the hazelnut flour, 70g crushed hazelnuts, cocoa powder, and salt in a mixing bowl, then fold in the nut butter and maple syrup until you get a sticky dough.

Transfer to an 8-inch tart tin and spread the mixture evenly along the sides and bottom of the tin. Place parchment paper on top and gently run a flat-bottomed glass over the tart base to even out the nutter layer. Remove the paper and transfer to the fridge for 15 minutes.

Sprinkle 125g chopped hazelnuts over the bottom of the tart, then stir a pinch of salt into the vegan caramel sauce and drizzle it over the nuts to evenly cover them. Place the tart back into the fridge to set for 15 minutes.

In the meantime, prepare the chocolate layer by heating the vegan cream in the microwave or on the stove. Roughly break the chocolate into small pieces and place it into a heat proof mixing bowl. Pour the warm cream over the chocolate and allow 10 minutes for the chocolate to melt.

Use a whisk to thoroughly blend the melted chocolate and cream mixture until smooth. If the chocolate hasn't melted yet, give it a few more minutes, or briefly place the bowl into the microwave for 20 seconds.

Pour the chocolate ganache over the caramel layer, add any crushed hazelnuts on top for decoration and place the tart into the fridge to set for at least 1 hour.

To serve, slice the tart with a clean knife – for ease, run the knife under hot water first and wipe it clean between cuts.

Enjoy the vegan hazelnut caramel tart alongside a hot espresso or your favorite drink and store the tart in the fridge for up to 5 days. Extra tip: you can also freeze the tart, if you want to enjoy it for a little longer! Either freeze the whole tart or carefully cut it into slices first, then freeze individual slices, so you’ll always have a slice or pure indulgence to hand, when you feel like it. To defrost, simply place the tart (slices) into the fridge overnight.

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London.

