This chocolate fondant with mango coulis is a chocoholic’s dream dessert. This recipe comes from chef Danielle Maupertuis’ cookbook Vegans Deserve Better Than a Fruit Salad. Prepared and cooked in 40 minutes flat, this decadent dessert is surprisingly straightforward to make. Despite it’s fancy appearance, you’ll have no issue making this indulgent vegan dessert.

If you didn’t know, a chocolate fondant is a small cake with a gooey, molten center. When baked, the outer layer forms a delicate cake-like crust, while the inside remains liquid and rich. Also known as a molten chocolate cake or lava cake, its namesake comes from the way the chocolatey center floods out of the cake. And partially because it can burn your tongue like lava if you eat it too quickly.

On the other hand, the accompanying mango coulis is the tangy counterpart to this indulgent dessert. A coulis is a smooth, thick sauce made from pureed fruits, often sweetened and strained to remove seeds or pulp. A mango coulis, specifically, is a vibrant sauce made by blending ripe mangoes with sugar and a bit of lemon or lime juice to enhance the flavor.

This tropical coulis adds a bright, fresh contrast to desserts, providing a burst of fruity sweetness that complements rich dishes like chocolate fondant. Its silky texture and tangy taste elevate the overall dessert experience, making it both visually appealing and delicious.

Chocolate fondant with mango coulis

If you love vegan chocolate, you'll adore this chocolate fondant. While you can omit the mango coulis from this and enjoy your chocolate lava cakes on their own, the contrast of sweet and tangy mango with rich and deep chocolate will keep you coming back for more and more. No ratings yet Duration 40 mins Cook Time 20 mins Prep Time 20 mins Servings 4 Ingredients Chocolate ganache balls 60 grams plant-based cream

15 grams dairy-free milk alternative

100 grams vegan dark chocolate 72% Chocolate fondant 140 grams vegan dark chocolate (70% or 72%)

160 grams plant-based cream

80 grams maple syrup

50 grams rapeseed oil

100 grams plain flour

Vegan spread for greasing

Vegan cocoa powder for dusting Mango coulis 1 ripe mango

40-60 grams golden caster sugar (depending on the sweetness of the fruit)

Water as needed Instructions Chocolate ganache balls In a heavy bottom saucepan bring the cream and milk alternative to the boil. Turn off the heat, incorporate the chocolate and stir until you reach a smooth and velvety consistency. Transfer to the fridge.

When the ganache is hard, roll little balls 6-8g each. Keep them in the freezer. Chocolate fondant Preheat the oven to 190°C / gas 5.

Using a pastry brush, generously grease the molds with the vegan spread. Evenly dust the inside of the molds with cocoa powder.

Melt the chocolate in the microwave, 15 seconds at a time at 850W (temperature should not exceed 45 degrees).

In a mixing bowl whisk together the cream, maple syrup and rapeseed oil. Slowly add the flour. When the mix comes together fully, pour the melted chocolate and whisk at medium speed until smooth consistency.

Fill half of each mold with the fondant mix. Put a chocolate ganache ball in the middle and cover with the rest of the fondant mix. Each mold should contain 115g of the mix.

Bake at 190°C for 20 mins. Unmold while warm. Mango coulis Puree the mango in a blender. If necessary, add 1-2 tablespoons of water to make the first pulse easier.

In a saucepan, combine the mango purée and sugar. Heat the mix gently until the sugar is dissolved. Add some water until desired consistency, give it a last whisk and transfer to the fridge. To serve On a plate, cut off about a quarter of the fondant, allowing the chocolate to run. Pour some mango coulis over the chocolate fondant and decorate with some fresh fruits and mint leaves if you want.

This recipe was republished with permission from the cookbook Vegans Deserve Better Than a Fruit Salad by Danielle Maupertuis. There are links to her cookbook here and here. You can find her Instagram here and her Facebook group here.

