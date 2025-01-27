You Can Now Buy Fresh Oat Milk In Sainsbury’s

Oato, a fresh oat milk brand known for its cow’s milk-style packaging, is now available to buy in Sainsbury’s stores in the UK.

The milk will be available in liter and pint carton sizes. It will be placed in the chilled aisle at 375 stores across the country. Oato is somewhat unique in the British dairy-free category as it makes fresh, non-UHT milk. It’s also made in the UK and uses British oats.

“We are so thrilled to partner with Sainsbury’s to become the first fresh oat milk available in their stores,” said Oato founder Carl Hopwood in a statement. “It is yet another significant milestone for Oato as a business, as we continue to make headway in becoming the leading dairy alternative brand in the UK. Locally sourced, convenience, and affordability matter to UK consumers, so to be one of the few that have those USPs within the dairy alternative category while also being fresh and not UHT raises the bar.”

The rise of Oato

Oato Oato launched in Waitrose last year

Established in 2019, Oato began as a milk delivery brand in partnership with Modern Milkman. At the start of 2024, it expanded into Booths and arrived in Waitrose stores a few months later. Oato has stated that it plans to become the leading dairy-free brand in the UK.

Oat milk has seen a rapid rise in popularity over the past decade, going from a niche product to one of the most in-demand milk choices in the UK. Between 2019 and 2020, oat milk sales doubled, and Brits now spend around £149 million (USD $186m) on it annually.

