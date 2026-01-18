Apple Paht (Red Bean) Tarts

These apple paht tarts bring together sweet red bean paste and classic apple tart flavors in one simple dessert. Sweet red bean paste, known as paht, is common in Korean baking and desserts. Here, it sits alongside diced apples, cinnamon, and flaky puff pastry. The result feels familiar but slightly unexpected. It takes the comfort of an American apple tart and pairs it with a filling often found in Korean sweets.

This recipe comes from Joanne Lee Molinaro’s cookbook The Korean Vegan Homemade. The filling mixes tart apples with red bean paste and a touch of maple syrup, which balances sweetness and tartness. Walnuts add texture, though the tarts work just as well without them. Vegan puff pastry keeps the process easy and gives each tart a crisp, golden base with soft layers inside.

Read more: Mini Sweet Potato Donuts

These tarts work well for dessert or a special treat with coffee. They taste best warm, especially with a scoop of vegan vanilla ice cream. The flavors feel cozy and familiar, while still offering something a little different. They’re a good choice when you want a dessert that blends cultures without feeling complicated.

How to make these red bean tarts

These apple paht tarts combine flaky puff pastry with tart apples and sweet red bean paste. They’re a warm, comforting dessert that blends classic apple tart flavors with a Korean-inspired filling. No ratings yet Duration 1 hour hr 10 minutes mins Cook Time 35 minutes mins Prep Time 25 minutes mins Servings 8 tartlets Ingredients 1 sheet vegan puff pastry thawed according to package instructions (see Note), plus flour for dusting

¼ cup plant-based milk

2 tablespoons maple syrup

1 cup (125 g) diced apple (something tart like Granny Smith works best)

2 tablespoons vegan butter melted

Pinch of sea salt

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ cup (119 g) sweet red bean paste

¼ cup chopped walnuts (can omit to keep nut-free)

Vegan vanilla ice cream optional Instructions Preheat the oven to 400°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Unfold the thawed puff pastry sheet and use a rolling pin dusted with flour to roll the puff pastry out into a 10 × 17-inch rectangle.

Using a sharp knife or pastry cutter, divide the pastry sheet into eight equal-sized rectangles by cutting it in half both lengthwise and crosswise, and then dividing those quarters into halves. Score each of the rectangles with your knife to create a ½-inch border around the edge. In a small bowl, whisk together the plant-based milk and maple syrup. Using a pastry brush, generously brush the edges of the puff pastry with the maple syrup mixture. Place the puff pastry rectangles on the prepared baking sheet and bake until puffed, 16 to 18 minutes.

While the puff pastry is in the oven, make the filling. In a large bowl, combine the apples, butter, salt, cinnamon, red bean paste, and walnuts.

When the pastry rectangles have puffed, remove them from the oven. Tap the centers in so they deflate while the edges remain raised. Fill each pastry center with 3 to 4 tablespoons of the apple and red bean filling. Place the filled tartlets back in the oven and bake until the puff pastry is golden brown, an additional 7 minutes. Remove the tartlets and let them cool for 10 minutes before serving with ice cream.

The tartlets can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 3 days or in the freezer for up to 3 months.

Excerpted from The Korean Vegan Homemade: Recipes and Stories from My Kitchen Copyright © 2025 by Joanne Lee Molinaro. Published by Penguin Random House LLC. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved.

Read more: 2-Ingredient Vegan Mandarin Gummies