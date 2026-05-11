This creamy romesco chickpeas recipe comes from Calum Harris’ new cookbook, Batch, and shows how quick plant-based meals can deliver strong flavor with minimal effort. The dish takes around 16 minutes and works well for lunch or dinner. Chickpeas form the base, paired with a smooth romesco-style sauce made from roasted peppers, tomato paste, garlic, and lemon. Silken tofu blends into the sauce to add body, while ground almonds give it thickness.

The chickpeas cook in a pan until warmed through, then combine with tenderstem broccoli for added texture. The romesco sauce blends into a smooth mixture and coats everything evenly once added. Chickpeas provide plant protein and fiber, helping the dish feel filling without extra sides. The broccoli adds structure and balances the softer chickpeas and sauce. A splash of water can adjust the texture, keeping it thick but spoonable.

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Serve these creamy romesco chickpeas with brown rice for a simple meal you can repeat during the week. Store leftovers in the fridge and reheat as needed.

Method for creamy red pepper chickpeas

Try these creamy romesco chickpeas for a quick plant-based meal with chickpeas, broccoli, and a smooth pepper-based sauce, ready in under 20 minutes. No ratings yet Duration 16 minutes mins Cook Time 10 minutes mins Prep Time 6 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients 4 jarred red bell peppers

Juice of 1 lemon plus extra to serve

2 tbsp tomato paste

150g/5 ½ oz (½ carton) silken tofu

3 tbsp ground almonds

2 tsp smoked paprika

4 garlic cloves

5 tbsp olive oil plus extra for the chickpeas

2x 400g/14oz cans or 1 big jar chickpeas

200g/7oz Tenderstem broccoli Instructions Right, big fat favour, grab that food processor. Drain the peppers from their jar and add them to the processor, along with the lemon juice, tomato paste, silken tofu, ground almonds, smoked paprika, garlic and olive oil. Basically, not the chickpeas or the broccoli. Blitz till smooth, and season babe. Try it? Like it? I hope so.

Next, drain your chickpeas and fry them in a large frying pan over a medium heat with a little drizzle of oil. Chop the broccoli into nice small bits and, once they start to soften a little, throw the broccoli in and season it with salt and pepper. Let those fry up and soften.

Once everything is, well, cooked, pour that sauce lovingly into the frying pan and mix everything together. Add some boiling water (100ml/scant ½ cup), if it’s too pasty. Once bubbling and looking lusciously smooth and thick, you’re done.

Add to airtight containers or serving bowls, with rocket and cooked brown rice. You might want to squeeze in some extra lemon. Why not? COOKING ADAPTATIONS You could slow cook this by throwing everything in at the same time for 2–3 hours on a medium setting. STORAGE Chickpeas in the sauce will keep for 3 days in the fridge in an airtight container.

Republished with permission from Batch: Prep Ahead. Easy Meals. All Plants. by Calum Harris, published by Carnival, out May 7, 2026.

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