This cream of pumpkin gnocchi with vegan cheese makes a comforting solo dinner that feels a little more special than takeout. It comes together with simple ingredients and suits evenings when you want something warm without spending hours cooking. The pumpkin brings natural sweetness and added nutrients, while the gnocchi make the dish filling and satisfying.

Roasted squash blends with soy cream, garlic, cumin, and a vegan cheese alternative to form a smooth, creamy sauce. The flavor leans savory with a gentle sweetness from the pumpkin. Cumin adds warmth without overpowering the dish. Pumpkin seeds and chopped chives on top bring texture and freshness that contrast with the soft gnocchi.

Serve the gnocchi in a deep bowl while hot so the sauce stays silky. A small green salad on the side works well if you want something fresh to balance the richness. This dish suits a quiet night in when you want comfort food that still feels considered and nourishing.

Making cream of pumpkin gnocchi

Try this cream of pumpkin gnocchi with vegan cheese for a comforting plant-based solo dinner. A creamy pumpkin sauce coats soft gnocchi and finishes with pumpkin seeds and chives for texture. No ratings yet Duration 45 minutes mins Cook Time 30 minutes mins Prep Time 15 minutes mins Servings 1 Ingredients 150 g squash

1 tbsp olive oil

½ block of Jay&Joy ‘Jean-Jacques’ cheese alternative

100 ml soy cream

½ clove garlic

1 tsp cumin

Salt pepper

200 g gnocchi

Pumpkin seeds

Chopped chives Instructions Preheat the oven to 220°C (425°F).

Peel and dice the squash. Place the squash cubes on a baking tray lined with parchment paper. Drizzle with olive oil, sprinkle with a pinch of salt, and toss to coat evenly. Bake for 25 minutes, or until the squash is tender and roasted.

Transfer the roasted squash cubes to a blender. Add the ½ block of Jean-Jacques (cut into pieces), soy cream, minced garlic, cumin, salt, and pepper. Blend until smooth and creamy.

Cook the gnocchi in a pot of simmering water, following the package instructions.

Drain the gnocchi and mix with the squash cream to coat evenly.

Serve the gnocchi on a deep plate. Drizzle with a touch of cream, and garnish with pumpkin seeds and chopped chives.

