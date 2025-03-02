Upgrade Pancake Day With These Vegan Carrot Cake Pancakes

These vegan carrot cake pancakes by Romy London are the perfect treat for Pancake Day. Made with fresh carrots and warming spices like cinnamon and ginger, they have all the flavors of a carrot cake in pancake form. The maple syrup adds a touch of sweetness, while vanilla gives them a lovely depth.

This recipe makes five 6-inch pancakes, but you can easily double or triple it if you’re serving more people. The pancakes turn out light and fluffy, thanks to a mix of baking soda and powder. Plus, the vegan yogurt adds a creamy texture that makes them extra delicious.

Top them with your favorite toppings, like dairy-free cream, nuts, or a drizzle of maple syrup. For something special, try adding some vegan custard or pistachio butter. These pancakes are perfect for a cozy breakfast or brunch. Whether it’s for Pancake Day or Easter, these carrot cake pancakes are sure to impress.

Read more: Vegan ‘Snickers’ Smoothie Bowl

Vegan carrot cake pancakes

This recipe is made with fresh carrots and warm festive spices. Try these pancakes with your favorite vegan toppings and enjoy with friends or family. No ratings yet Duration 25 minutes mins Cook Time 15 minutes mins Prep Time 10 minutes mins Servings 6 Ingredients 200 ml plant milk

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoon vegan yoghurt

2 tablespoon maple syrup

1 medium-sized carrot shredded

150 g plain flour

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground ginger

¼ vanilla powder or 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

a pinch of salt

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

coconut oil to grease your non-stick pan Instructions In a jug, combine the plant milk and apple cider vinegar, stir together and set aside to curdle for 10 minutes.

In the meantime, sieve the flour into a mixing bowl and stir in the cinnamon, ginger, vanilla, salt, baking powder and baking soda.

Once the milk has curdled, whisk in the yoghurt and maple syrup, then pour the wet mixture into the flour bowl and stir to combine until you have a smooth pancake batter.

Grease a non-stick pan with a little coconut oil and pour your pancakes into the hot pan. Use a wooden spoon to shape the individual pancakes, and gently flip when the edges become golden.

Serve your carrot cake pancakes with your favorite toppings!

Some of my favorites are protein yoghurt (protein powder mixed with yoghurt), maple syrup, vegan custard, crunchy nuts and seeds, nut butter (especially pistachio butter!), chocolate sprinkles and shredded carrot.

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London. Find the original recipe here.

Read more: High-Protein Savory Vegan Muffins