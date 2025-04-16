Nush Unveils Vegan Yogurt With 23g Protein Per Pot

Nush has relaunched its almond milk-based yogurt range with a brand-new, higher-protein recipe.

The protein content of each yogurt pot ranges from 16g to 23g per 350g. All are free from both dairy and soy, and are suitable for vegans. The yogurts come in six flavors: strawberry, raspberry, blueberry, vanilla fudge (a brand-new addition), and natural.

The natural flavor packs the highest protein content, while raspberry contains the lowest. All yogurt pots are now available to buy from Sainsbury’s, Waitrose, Ocado, Marks & Spencer, Planet Organic, Whole Foods Market, and select independent health stores. They are priced at £3.25 for a 350g pot and £1.90 for a 120g pot.

The UK’s ‘first-ever’ high-protein, soy-free yogurt?

Nush Former police officer Bethany Eaton founded Nush in 2016

Nush Foods is a UK-based dairy-free brand founded in 2016 by former London police officers Bethany and Paul Eaton. Motivated by Bethany’s personal health journey and her background in nutrition, the couple set out to create a plant-based yogurt alternative that matched the taste and texture of traditional dairy products. They began by crafting almond milk yogurts in their kitchen, eventually launching Nush as the UK’s first producer of nut milk yogurts.

The new range is believed to be the first high-protein, soy-free vegan yogurt available in the UK. The products are said to be creamier, tastier, and more nutritious than previous versions.

