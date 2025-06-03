X
Breakfast Vegan Recipes

Plant-Based Rougaille Dizef (Eggs In Tomato Sauce)

These eggs in tomato sauce are completely plant-based

Rougaille Dizef or eggs in tomato sauce with steamy rice These vegan eggs in tomato sauce are a hearty breakfast or brunch - Media Credit:
Rougaille Dizef is a simple Mauritian dish consisting of of eggs in tomato sauce, and it couldn’t be easier to make plant-based.

This recipe comes from Vegan Soulicious: Plant-Based Island Cooking by Charlise Rookwood. The dish uses WunderEggs, a vegan egg product with a firm texture that mimics traditional hard-boiled eggs. These soak up the flavor of the rougaille sauce as they heat through. The vegan hard-boiled eggs are gently heated in a spiced tomato base and served with steamed white rice.

The tomato sauce includes onion, garlic, ginger, thyme, curry leaves, and green chiles. It simmers until thick and aromatic, with a balance of sweetness and spice. Fresh cilantro and chiles finish the dish with brightness and heat.

A traditional egg dish – no eggs required

Rougaille Dizef is an excellent weekend brunch dish. Serve it as is or with steamed rice to enjoy a hearty and filling meal.
Rougaille Dizef or eggs in tomato sauce with steamy rice
No ratings yet
Servings4

Ingredients

  • 6 cups (1.4 L) Rougaille Sauce (recipe follows)
  • 4 WunderEggs vegan hard-boiled eggs halved
  • Chopped fresh cilantro for garnish
  • Sliced green chiles for garnish
  • Ground black pepper
  • Steamed white basmati rice for serving
Rougaille Sauce: Makes 6 cups (1.4L)
  • 2 tablespoons neutral oil
  • 1 large white onion diced
  • 5 sprigs thyme
  • 2 tablespoons minced fresh ginger
  • 2 tablespoons minced garlic
  • 6 fresh curry leaves
  • Salt
  • cups (400 g) chopped fresh ripe tomatoes
  • Chopped fresh cilantro
  • 3 green chiles sliced lengthwise

Instructions

  • In a large pan over medium heat, heat the rougaille sauce until it is simmering.
  • Place the egg halves into the sauce. Cover the pan and let the eggs warm for 5 minutes, until heated through.
  • Garnish with cilantro, chiles, and a sprinkle of black pepper.
  • Serve immediately with hot, steamy rice.

To make the Rougaille Sauce

  • In a large saucepan over medium-high heat, heat the oil. When the oil is hot, add the onion, thyme, ginger, garlic, and curry leaves. Sauté for 2 minutes, then add salt to taste and cook until the onion softens, about 5 minutes more. Add the tomatoes and ½ cup (120 ml) water. Bring to a simmer and then turn the heat to low, cover, and simmer for 15 minutes.
  • Add the cilantro and green chiles and simmer for another 5 minutes to let the flavors infuse. When the tomatoes have softened and broken down and the sauce has thickened,
  • remove the thyme sprigs and serve.
  • Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 1 month.

Excerpted from the new book Vegan Soulicious: Plant-Based Island Cooking by Charlise Rookwood. Photos copyright (c) 2025 by Clay Williams and Angie Vasquez. Published by Abrams.

heading/author

The Author

Charlise Rookwood

Vegan chef Charlise Rookwood uses her imagination and creativity to prepare dishes with the flavors and inspiration from her Jamaican and Mauritian roots. She has developed vegan menus and catered special events for celebrities such as Donnell Rawlings, Dean Edwards, Incognito, i One (BET red carpet), and many more. Rookwood is also the host of The Black Vegan Cooking Show, where she chops it up with tastemakers, musicians, influencers, and the best vegan chefs in the country in search of the perfect plant-based meal.

