Plant-Based Rougaille Dizef (Eggs In Tomato Sauce)

Rougaille Dizef is a simple Mauritian dish consisting of of eggs in tomato sauce, and it couldn’t be easier to make plant-based.
This recipe comes from Vegan Soulicious: Plant-Based Island Cooking by Charlise Rookwood. The dish uses WunderEggs, a vegan egg product with a firm texture that mimics traditional hard-boiled eggs. These soak up the flavor of the rougaille sauce as they heat through. The vegan hard-boiled eggs are gently heated in a spiced tomato base and served with steamed white rice.
The tomato sauce includes onion, garlic, ginger, thyme, curry leaves, and green chiles. It simmers until thick and aromatic, with a balance of sweetness and spice. Fresh cilantro and chiles finish the dish with brightness and heat.
Read more: The Ultimate Jamaican Breakfast
A traditional egg dish – no eggs required
Ingredients
- 6 cups (1.4 L) Rougaille Sauce (recipe follows)
- 4 WunderEggs vegan hard-boiled eggs halved
- Chopped fresh cilantro for garnish
- Sliced green chiles for garnish
- Ground black pepper
- Steamed white basmati rice for serving
Rougaille Sauce: Makes 6 cups (1.4L)
- 2 tablespoons neutral oil
- 1 large white onion diced
- 5 sprigs thyme
- 2 tablespoons minced fresh ginger
- 2 tablespoons minced garlic
- 6 fresh curry leaves
- Salt
- 2¼ cups (400 g) chopped fresh ripe tomatoes
- Chopped fresh cilantro
- 3 green chiles sliced lengthwise
Instructions
- In a large pan over medium heat, heat the rougaille sauce until it is simmering.
- Place the egg halves into the sauce. Cover the pan and let the eggs warm for 5 minutes, until heated through.
- Garnish with cilantro, chiles, and a sprinkle of black pepper.
- Serve immediately with hot, steamy rice.
To make the Rougaille Sauce
- In a large saucepan over medium-high heat, heat the oil. When the oil is hot, add the onion, thyme, ginger, garlic, and curry leaves. Sauté for 2 minutes, then add salt to taste and cook until the onion softens, about 5 minutes more. Add the tomatoes and ½ cup (120 ml) water. Bring to a simmer and then turn the heat to low, cover, and simmer for 15 minutes.
- Add the cilantro and green chiles and simmer for another 5 minutes to let the flavors infuse. When the tomatoes have softened and broken down and the sauce has thickened,
- remove the thyme sprigs and serve.
- Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 1 month.
Excerpted from the new book Vegan Soulicious: Plant-Based Island Cooking by Charlise Rookwood. Photos copyright (c) 2025 by Clay Williams and Angie Vasquez. Published by Abrams.
Read more: Boozy Butter Beans And Greens Is The Ultimate Brunch Dish