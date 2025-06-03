Plant-Based Rougaille Dizef (Eggs In Tomato Sauce)

Rougaille Dizef is a simple Mauritian dish consisting of of eggs in tomato sauce, and it couldn’t be easier to make plant-based.

This recipe comes from Vegan Soulicious: Plant-Based Island Cooking by Charlise Rookwood. The dish uses WunderEggs, a vegan egg product with a firm texture that mimics traditional hard-boiled eggs. These soak up the flavor of the rougaille sauce as they heat through. The vegan hard-boiled eggs are gently heated in a spiced tomato base and served with steamed white rice.

The tomato sauce includes onion, garlic, ginger, thyme, curry leaves, and green chiles. It simmers until thick and aromatic, with a balance of sweetness and spice. Fresh cilantro and chiles finish the dish with brightness and heat.

A traditional egg dish – no eggs required

Rougaille Dizef is an excellent weekend brunch dish. Serve it as is or with steamed rice to enjoy a hearty and filling meal. No ratings yet Servings 4 Ingredients 6 cups (1.4 L) Rougaille Sauce (recipe follows)

4 WunderEggs vegan hard-boiled eggs halved

Chopped fresh cilantro for garnish

Sliced green chiles for garnish

Ground black pepper

Steamed white basmati rice for serving Rougaille Sauce: Makes 6 cups (1.4L) 2 tablespoons neutral oil

1 large white onion diced

5 sprigs thyme

2 tablespoons minced fresh ginger

2 tablespoons minced garlic

6 fresh curry leaves

Salt

2¼ cups (400 g) chopped fresh ripe tomatoes

Chopped fresh cilantro

3 green chiles sliced lengthwise Instructions In a large pan over medium heat, heat the rougaille sauce until it is simmering.

Place the egg halves into the sauce. Cover the pan and let the eggs warm for 5 minutes, until heated through.

Garnish with cilantro, chiles, and a sprinkle of black pepper.

Serve immediately with hot, steamy rice. To make the Rougaille Sauce In a large saucepan over medium-high heat, heat the oil. When the oil is hot, add the onion, thyme, ginger, garlic, and curry leaves. Sauté for 2 minutes, then add salt to taste and cook until the onion softens, about 5 minutes more. Add the tomatoes and ½ cup (120 ml) water. Bring to a simmer and then turn the heat to low, cover, and simmer for 15 minutes.

Add the cilantro and green chiles and simmer for another 5 minutes to let the flavors infuse. When the tomatoes have softened and broken down and the sauce has thickened,

remove the thyme sprigs and serve.

Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 1 month.

Excerpted from the new book Vegan Soulicious: Plant-Based Island Cooking by Charlise Rookwood. Photos copyright (c) 2025 by Clay Williams and Angie Vasquez. Published by Abrams.

