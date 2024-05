Not all granolas are made equal, and sometimes you just don’t want to figure out if what’s on the shelves is the best one for you. That’s why this super nutritious vegan and oil-free granola from Crow Moon Kitchen is definitely worth trying. There’s nothing better than a recipe you can tailor to your tastes and dietary requirements. Can’t eat gluten? Use gluten-free oats. Allergic to nuts? Supplement with seeds or other dried ingredients for a nut-free granola. The beauty of knowing how to make homemade granola is all the possibilities.

Read more: Try This Oil-Free Sesame Ginger Baked Tofu

This vegan recipe has reduced sugar, oats, mixed pecan nuts and almond flakes, coconut flakes, flax, chia seeds, pitted dates, and dried cranberries as its main ingredients. However, you can easily add other dried fruits like apples and bananas or swap out the pecans for peanuts. Moreover, you can eat your granola with vegan yogurt or non-dairy milk or sprinkle it atop a bowl of chopped fruit. This recipe is the perfect addition to breakfast or a great snack that you can keep on hand.

Read more: How To Make This Smashed Cucumber Salad

No oil granola

This vegan no oil granola recipe can easily become a staple for breakfast. Use it as is, or make it a base for other additions from dried fruits to chocolate chips, peanuts, and more. No ratings yet Ingredients 3 cups oats

½ cup nuts (a mix of pecan and sliced almonds is used in this recipe but use what you like)

1 tbsp ground flaxseed

1 tbsp chia seeds

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp kosher salt

½ cup aquafaba (chickpea water)

½ tsp cream of tartar

½ tsp vanilla extract

½ cup dried cranberries (or a blend of dried fruits) Instructions Preheat oven to 350°F.

In a food processor, or blender, pour in aquafaba and cream of tartar. Process until mixture becomes thick and foamy, 1-2 minutes.

Add in dates and puree until they are completely incorporated, about 2 minutes. Scrape sides and add vanilla, process for an additional 30 seconds.

In a bowl mix together the oats, nuts, coconut, flax, chia seed, cinnamon, and salt. Toss well. Pour in the liquid mix and stir until all of the oats look covered. Stir for another 30 seconds just to be sure.

On a parchment lined baking sheet pour granola and spread out, but leave it a little clumpy. Bake for 15 minutes.

sing a spatula turn granola over on the sheet and gently mix it up a little on the sheet. This will help it crisp up without burning. Bake for another 10 minutes. he granola might feel slightly damp still but when you move it around on the baking sheet it will sound dry.

Allow to cool completely before adding the dried fruit.

Store in airtight container on the counter for up to two weeks. You can add raw pumpkin seeds and sunflower seeds to the mix for extra nutrition and texture. Don’t refrigerate, the granola will become soggy.

This recipe was republished with permission from Crow Moon Kitchen. View the original recipe here.

Read more: 20 Easy Tofu Recipes To Up Your Daily Protein