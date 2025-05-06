X
Homemade Bubble Tea

This bubble tea recipe is completely dairy-free

Try making your own bubble tea at home - Media Credit: Kristin Teig
This homemade bubble tea recipe is a fun and refreshing treat that’s fully vegan and dairy-free. If you’ve ever had bubble tea, you know it’s all about the chewy tapioca pearls and the mix of sweet, cold tea. You can make it at home with simple ingredients like coconut sugar, black tea, and plant milk, which gives you control over the sweetness and the flavor.

The recipe starts by making your own tapioca pearls from scratch, which is simpler than you might think. You combine tapioca flour and coconut sugar to create dough, roll it out into little pieces, and boil them until they float and turn translucent. Then, brew your favorite black tea and mix it with plant milk and coconut sugar syrup to sweeten the tea.

This is a fun DIY drink and a great way to enjoy a treat with a vegan twist. Whether you’re making it for a cozy afternoon snack or serving it at a gathering, this bubble tea will surely impress your guests. This plant-based recipe comes from Sesame. Soy. Spice. by Remy Morimoto Park.

Here’s how to make homemade bubble tea

Bubble tea is super popular worldwide, so a vegan recipe was bound to pop up at some point. Enjoy a simple black bubble tea with tapioca pearls in the comfort of your own home.
Servings2

Ingredients

Tapioca pearls
  • ½ cup tapioca flour
  • 1 tablespoon coconut sugar
Tea
  • 2 bags black tea or 2 tablespoons loose black tea of your choice
  • Ice
  • 2 tablespoons coconut sugar simple syrup (look up a quick recipe online), or more to taste
  • 2 cups sweetened or unsweetened plant milk of your choice

Instructions

  • Start by preparing the tapioca pearls: Place the tapioca flour in a medium heatproof bowl.
  • Place the coconut sugar in a small pot.
  • Bring a teakettle of water to a boil and pour 3 tablespoons of the boiling water into the sugar.
  • Stir until completely dissolved.
  • Bring the pot of sugar water a boil over low heat, then pour the hot sugar water into the bowl with the tapioca flour.
  • Using a small spatula, stir until a sticky dough forms.
  • Transfer the dough to a work surface and divide into two parts.
  • Roll out each into a long, thin strip about ½ inch thick.
  • Cut into small pieces, about a 1⁄3 inch in length, and roll each piece into a tight ball.
  • Depending upon your preference, you will want ¼ to 1⁄3 cup of cooked tapioca pearls per serving.
  • Cook immediately or, to store for later use, let them sit on the countertop, making sure no pieces are touching, to air-dry overnight, until completely dry. Store in an airtight container in a cool, dry area or in the freezer.
  • Bring a medium saucepan of water to a boil over medium-high heat.
  • Add the tapioca pearls and boil until they float and become translucent, about 5 minutes; they will cook quickly.
  • Remove from the heat and let rest for 10 minutes, then transfer to a bowl of lukewarm water to keep them from sticking.

Excerpted from Sesame, Soy, Spice: 90 Asian-ish Vegan and Gluten-free Recipes to Reconnect, Root, and Restore © 2024 by Remy Morimoto Park. Photography © 2024 by Kristin Teig. Reproduced by permission of William Morrow Cookbooks, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. All rights reserved.

The Author

Remy Morimoto Park

Remy Morimoto Park is a vegan and gluten-free recipe developer and health and wellness content creator. Originally from New Jersey, she has lived in New York, Shanghai, Taipei, and Bangkok and shares vibrant plant-based recipes, taking inspiration from her three cultures—Korean, Japanese, and Taiwanese—and all the countries she’s lived in. She is a certified yoga and meditation teacher and holistic nutritionist, and her work has been featured by publications and outlets such as Shape, British Vogue, BuzzFeed, Elle Vietnam, CBS News, and ABC News. She lives in Los Angeles.

