Great British Bake Off Star Launches Vegan Baking Box Kit Range

The box kits come in a range of flavors

A still of vegan Bake Off star Freya Cox on the Channel 4 show Freya Cox became known for her vegan bakes on Bake Off - Media Credit: Channel 4

Freya Cox, the vegan baker who appeared on season 12 of the Great British Bake Off, has launched a range of vegan baking box kits called Freyas.

The Freyas range include Choc Chip Marble Cookies, Lemon Drizzle Loaf, Sticky Toffee Pudding, and Choc Chip Brookie (a combination of cookies and brownies).

In promotional posts on her Instagram, Cox described the cookies as “crispy on the edges but soft inside and filled with loads of chocolate.” The lemon drizzle kit creates “a fluffy loaf with a moist, light sponge, soaked in a tangy lemon glaze.” The sticky toffee pudding produces “Soft fluffy sponge, packed full of chewy dates and drenched in sticky toffee sauce…true heaven.” The brookies “use proper melted chocolate so they really are THAT good.”

The kits are designed to make vegan baking as easy as possible while delivering top quality results. “I want to be the vegan Betty Crocker,” Cox said in an Instagram post. “They are my all time favourite recipes and I know you’re going to love them.”

Building a vegan business and brand

Freyas baking kits
Freyas There are four box kits to choose from

After delighting audiences on Bake Off in 2021 at the first vegan contestant, Cox published Simple Vegan Baking, an award-winning recipe book. She has amassed a large following on social media, where she regularly posts baking recipes.

The Freyas box kit range has been a “dream” since leaving Bake Off, Cox has said. Each box costs £11.99, or a bundle of all four costs £39.99.

Claire Hamlett

Claire Hamlett has been a freelance journalist since 2019, covering animals, climate, and the environment. She writes regularly for Plant Based News and has bylines in Sentient Media, The Revelator, and Byline Times. She has previously worked as a climate campaigner and has an MA in Philosophy from the University of Warwick. She's been vegan since 2020 after writing an article on an undercover farm investigation that left her tears.

