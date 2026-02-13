X
Breakfast Vegan Recipes

Zero Waste Caramelized Apple Toast

This easy toast recipe is perfect for chilly mornings

zero waste caramelized apple toast with peanut butter You can make any fruit into a tasty topping for fruit - Media Credit:
This zero-waste caramelized apple toast is a simple breakfast built around using what you already have. This recipe is from Natlicious Food and starts with a single apple that’s past its best for snacking. Cooking the apple brings it back to life and turns it into something warm and comforting. It’s a good reminder that small changes can help reduce food waste at home.

The apple cooks quickly with a little maple syrup and cinnamon until soft and lightly caramelized. The fruit becomes jammy and sweet without needing much added sugar. Peanut butter adds richness and helps turn the toast into a more filling breakfast. Cacao nibs are optional but give a bit of crunch and contrast.

This toast works especially well in winter, when warm fruit feels more appealing in the morning. It’s quick to make and easy to scale up if needed. Serve it for breakfast or a late morning snack. It’s a small, practical way to make use of leftover fruit while keeping meals interesting.

Caramelized apple toast method

This caramelized apple toast turns leftover fruit into a warm, comforting breakfast. It’s quick to make, lightly sweet, and a simple way to reduce food waste.
zero waste caramelized apple toast with peanut butter
No ratings yet
Duration5 minutes
Servings1

Ingredients

  • 1 apple
  • 1 tablespoon of maple syrup
  • A Pinch of cinnamon
Serve with:
  • 2 slices of bread
  • 2 tablespoons of peanut butter
  • Maple syrup
  • Some cacao nibs optional

Instructions

  • Peel and cut the apple in small pieces.
  • Put it in a saucepan, along with the maple syrup and cinnamon and cook on medium heat for 3 minutes, stirring occasionally.
  • Toast the bread and spread the peanut butter on top.
  • Add the caramelized apples on top, drizzle some maple syrup and sprinkle some cacao nibs.

This recipe was republished with permission from Natlicious Food. Find the original recipe here.

