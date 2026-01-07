X
Vegan ‘Stranger Things’ Star Sadie Sink To Make West End Debut This Year

Sadie Sink is returning to her theatre roots after the long-awaited 'Stranger Things' finale

Photo shows Sadie Sink, a vegan actor, at the premiere for the 'Stranger Things' finale in London, UK. Sadie Sink is making her West End debut in 2026 in a new production of Romeo & Juliet Sink appeared on Broadway when she was just 10, but this is her first play in the West End - Media Credit: Fred Duval / Shutterstock

Vegan actor and Stranger Things star Sadie Sink is making her West End debut.

Sink is starring in Romeo & Juliet at the Harold Pinter Theatre in London, UK, from March. The new production is led by the award-winning Robert Icke, who has created several modern adaptations of classic texts, including George Orwell’s 1984.

Sink stars in Romeo & Juliet alongside Noah Jupe of the A Quiet Place film franchise and the upcoming Hamnet, which will be released in the UK this Friday.

James Bierman, the producer of Icke’s Romeo & Juliet, told Deadline that after the cast began working with Sink, they felt “that this was the play, this was the role for her.” He later added that this production of Romeo & Juliet represents an opportunity to explore “a Juliet with dynamism and agency.”

‘A Juliet with dynamism and agency’

Sink has played Max Mayfield on the beloved Netflix show Stranger Things since 2016. But now that the curtains have closed on the fictional town of Hawkins, the actor appears to be getting back to her roots in the theatre. At just nine years old, Sink regularly performed in plays with the Theatre Under the Stars in Houston, Texas, and she went on to star in a Broadway production of Annie until 2014.

In 2022, Sink received a Tony Award nomination for her leading role in John Proctor Is the Villain, a retelling of Arthur Miller’s The Crucible by Kimberly Bellflower. Also in 2022, Sink starred alongside Brenda Frasier in Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale.

Sink will also play an as-yet-unspecified role in the upcoming film Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Fans have speculated over whether Sink, known for her distinctive red hair, could be playing either the X-Men’s Jean Grey or an alternate version of Zendaya’s Mary Jane. “People will just have to wait and see,” she told Entertainment Weekly.

Sadie Sink: ‘Everyone should consider a vegan lifestyle’

Sink has been vegan for more than eight years, and previously said that she supports animal shelters. She has also fronted a Stella McCartney fashion campaign featuring sustainable ingredients like mycelium leather handbags.

“I switched to a plant-based diet when I was 14 years old,” Sadie told Glamour Magazine in 2022. She added that she felt “really inspired” to try it out, and “had a lot of great vegan influences” in her life at the time. I think everyone should consider it. It can be pretty intimidating at first, but just take it day by day. Every little choice counts!”

Romeo & Juliet opens on March 16 for a limited 12-week run through to June 6.
