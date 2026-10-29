‘I Stand On This Stage As A Black, Vegan, Bisexual Woman’: Cynthia Erivo Hosts SNL UK

Cynthia Erivo’s appearance on SNL UK at the weekend is all over the internet.

The vegan actor hosted the sketch comedy show’s mid-season finale on October 24, and her iconic opening monologue and sketches have become instant classics.

Read more: New ‘Children Of Blood And Bone’ Movie Stars Plant-Powered Actors Cynthia Erivo And Idris Elba

During the monologue, Erivo said (with a wink), “I stand on the stage as a black, vegan, bisexual woman who is absolutely ripped and heavily pierced. Yes, I really can have it all.”

The “Nigerian Wicked (LGBTQ)” sketch, which starred Erivo and SNL UK’s Ayoade Zahrah Bamgboye, also proved particularly popular. At the time of writing, a clip of the sketch has been viewed more than 5.2 million times on the SNL UK YouTube channel.

“Nigerian Wicked (LGBTQ)” affectionately parodies classic Nollywood cinema, as well as the sapphic (and canonical) sexual tension between main characters Glinda (Erivo) and Elphaba (Bamgboye) in Wicked. The sketch has been celebrated for its queerness and its representation of Nigerian culture, as well as its humor.

Slate described it as the best SNL sketch “in a long time,” while Billboard called it “hilarious.” SNL UK, which is a spin-off of the beloved, long-running US version, was recently described by GQ as “spikier” and “better” than the original.

Bamgboye, who also wrote the sketch, said that she was “completely blown away by the response to Nigerian Wicked (LGBTQ).” She added, “I simply must stress that a group of miraculous people put their all into this. I wrote the most unhinged thing I’ve ever imagined and Cynthia Erivo made such light work of it.”

Read more: Kim Kardashian Says She Goes ‘Off And On’ Being Vegan

Cynthia Erivo’s vegan diet

Erivo and her Wicked co-star Ariana Grande both follow a vegan diet, while Jeff Goldblum, who played the Wizard of Oz and hosted SNL UK earlier in the season, adopted a vegetarian diet just before Christmas last year.

Erivo has been vegan since 2013. During an appearance on the Dish podcast, she listed some of her favorite dishes, restaurants, and the “new wave” of vegan food.

PBN runs a sponsored content model. To explore how you can get featured, please email [email protected] or visit everkinddigital.com