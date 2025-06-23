X
Celebrities Media Other News

Cynthia Erivo Discusses The ‘New Wave’ Of Vegan Food

Cynthia Erivo has been vegan since 2013

By

3 Minutes Read

Photo shows Cynthia Erivo during her appearance on the Dish Podcast Cynthia Erivo said that she likes to bake, and listed some of her favorite recipes - Media Credit:

Cynthia Erivo discussed some of her favorite vegan foods and restaurants in a recent podcast appearance.

The British actor, singer, and star of 2024’s Wicked appeared on the Dish Podcast earlier this month, where she spoke with hosts Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett about her most liked and disliked dishes, her go-to restaurants, and the “new wave” of vegan food.

When asked about her favorite place to eat, Erivo highlighted The Aubrey, an award-winning Japanese restaurant and bar in London. She described The Aubrey’s “beautiful vegan food,” including the “most amazing” agedashi tofu. “It’s really warming, it’s kinda like comfort food.”

Listing Erivo’s food “likes,” Grimshaw mentioned potato chips, fruit, nuts, smoothies, tempura mushrooms, tofu, vegan ramen, and “creative vegan dishes in general.” He then asked her about the evolution of the plant-based food scene in recent years, suggesting “It’s much better now” for vegans at restaurants in the UK.

Erivo went on to discuss new innovations in the plant-based space, saying: “There are ways to use different foods as substitutes and create new things. Before it was interesting, now it’s so much fun.”

During her appearance on Dish, Erivo enjoyed a roasted red pepper, aubergine, and freekah salad, with added pistachios, plant-based yoghurt, mint, and a drizzle of olive oil. At home, she said she likes to make a herb-rubbed, firm tofu with jasmine rice. While on set, she said she bakes “for everyone,” making dishes like cakes, cookies, muffins, and red velvet cake.

Read more: Natalie Portman Discusses Her Favorite Vegan Foods And Restaurants

Vegan health and a “fast-food quiz”

Photo shows Cynthia Erivo at The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025, in New York City
Sipa US / Alamy Stock Photo Cynthia Erivo has now been vegan for over a decade

Erivo went vegan in 2013 and has previously said that she found it was the healthiest option for her body. The actor told Grimshaw and Hartnett that she discovered that she “doesn’t necessarily process meat very well” when she was 25 years old. “When I was vegan, my body was really happy, and when I wasn’t, it was very sluggish and couldn’t really function.”

Erivo has also previously said that she loves exercise and tries to work out every day. Speaking to the Dish hosts, she revealed that she ran a half marathon in one hour and 50 minutes on the same day as two performances – one matinee and one in the evening – of The Color Purple on Broadway.

To conclude the episode, Grimshaw and Hartnett give Erivo a “fast-food quiz.” She listed crisps and baked potatoes as her favorite way to eat potatoes, red pepper as her favorite salad ingredient, blackberries as her favorite summer fruit, rigatoni as her favorite pasta, and silken as her favorite type of tofu.

Read more: ‘Wicked’ Stars Ariana Grande And Cynthia Erivo Are Both Plant-Based

Tagged

celebrity

Cynthia Erivo

food

news

uk

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to veganism and anti-bloodsports activism. They currently live in Bristol, UK with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

More by Liam Pritchett

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active