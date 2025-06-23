Cynthia Erivo Discusses The ‘New Wave’ Of Vegan Food

Cynthia Erivo discussed some of her favorite vegan foods and restaurants in a recent podcast appearance.

The British actor, singer, and star of 2024’s Wicked appeared on the Dish Podcast earlier this month, where she spoke with hosts Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett about her most liked and disliked dishes, her go-to restaurants, and the “new wave” of vegan food.

When asked about her favorite place to eat, Erivo highlighted The Aubrey, an award-winning Japanese restaurant and bar in London. She described The Aubrey’s “beautiful vegan food,” including the “most amazing” agedashi tofu. “It’s really warming, it’s kinda like comfort food.”

Listing Erivo’s food “likes,” Grimshaw mentioned potato chips, fruit, nuts, smoothies, tempura mushrooms, tofu, vegan ramen, and “creative vegan dishes in general.” He then asked her about the evolution of the plant-based food scene in recent years, suggesting “It’s much better now” for vegans at restaurants in the UK.

Erivo went on to discuss new innovations in the plant-based space, saying: “There are ways to use different foods as substitutes and create new things. Before it was interesting, now it’s so much fun.”

During her appearance on Dish, Erivo enjoyed a roasted red pepper, aubergine, and freekah salad, with added pistachios, plant-based yoghurt, mint, and a drizzle of olive oil. At home, she said she likes to make a herb-rubbed, firm tofu with jasmine rice. While on set, she said she bakes “for everyone,” making dishes like cakes, cookies, muffins, and red velvet cake.

Vegan health and a “fast-food quiz”

Sipa US / Alamy Stock Photo Cynthia Erivo has now been vegan for over a decade

Erivo went vegan in 2013 and has previously said that she found it was the healthiest option for her body. The actor told Grimshaw and Hartnett that she discovered that she “doesn’t necessarily process meat very well” when she was 25 years old. “When I was vegan, my body was really happy, and when I wasn’t, it was very sluggish and couldn’t really function.”

Erivo has also previously said that she loves exercise and tries to work out every day. Speaking to the Dish hosts, she revealed that she ran a half marathon in one hour and 50 minutes on the same day as two performances – one matinee and one in the evening – of The Color Purple on Broadway.

To conclude the episode, Grimshaw and Hartnett give Erivo a “fast-food quiz.” She listed crisps and baked potatoes as her favorite way to eat potatoes, red pepper as her favorite salad ingredient, blackberries as her favorite summer fruit, rigatoni as her favorite pasta, and silken as her favorite type of tofu.

