New ‘Children Of Blood And Bone’ Movie Stars Plant-Powered Actors Cynthia Erivo And Idris Elba

The all-star cast of the upcoming fantasy movie Children of Blood and Bone includes plant-powered actors Cynthia Erivo and Idris Elba.

The pair previously worked together on Luther: The Fallen Sun, a 2023 Netflix movie sequel about Elba’s fictional television detective, John Luther.

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Erivo has been vegan since around 2013. While speaking on the Dish podcast last year, she described discovering that she “doesn’t necessarily process meat very well” at the age of 25. She said, “When I was vegan, my body was really happy, and when I wasn’t, it was very sluggish and couldn’t really function.”

In 2023, Elba’s personal chef, King, told The Metro that the actor became a pescatarian two years earlier while filming Beast. In an early 2025 interview with travel filmmakers TOPJAW, Elba confirmed that he had given up meat entirely.

Children of Blood and Bone is a long-awaited movie adaptation of the first installment of Tomi Adeyemi’s romantic fantasy book series, Legacy of Orïsha. In the film, Erivo plays the character of Admiral Kaea, while Elba plays Lekan.

Children of Blood and Bone is scheduled to be released in January 2027.

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Celebrities choose plant-based

Paramount Both Idris Elba and Cynthia Erivo are plant-powered actors

Erivo and Elba aren’t the only celebrities to cut out meat. Zendaya, who has followed a vegetarian diet since she was just 11 years old, recently told Jennifer Hudson that she makes a “very good” spicy vodka pasta during a recent interview.

She also confirmed that her husband, fellow actor and Spider-Man: Brand New Day costar Tom Holland, makes her vegetarian recipes from his brother’s cookbook.

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