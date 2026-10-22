Kim Kardashian Says She Goes ‘Off And On’ Being Vegan

Kim Kardashian has said that she goes “off and on” being vegan.

The celebrity entrepreneur and reality TV star made the comments during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

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Kimmel asked Kardashian about her “habit” of eating in a McDonald’s in every country she visits, most recently in China.

Kardashian said, “I love to try the apple pies in every single country.” She added, “I go off and on of being a vegan, so I have a hard time eating, like, the chicken nuggets and the burgers in different countries. So, I opted out for just fries in China. Delish.”

According to McDonald’s, the fast-food chain’s apple pies are made without ingredients of animal origin, as are its fries, and both are cooked in a blend of vegetable oils. However, they are cooked alongside animal products.

Kardashian previously told Plant Based News (PBN) that she had been “exploring the plant-based lifestyle hardcore for the last few months.” She has since clarified that she considers herself a flexitarian and follows a mostly plant-forward diet.

Read more: Are Lewis Hamilton And Kim Kardashian A Plant-Based Power Couple?

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton: a plant-based power couple?

Kardashian is dating Lewis Hamilton, a record-holding F1 driver and longtime animal advocate. Both Hamilton and his late dog, Rosco, followed a vegan diet, and earlier this year, he revealed that he had adopted two cows: Max and Hombre.

Kardashian and Hamilton recently visited Spain, Italy, France, and England together. As a celebrity power couple, Kardashian and Hamilton are not 100 percent vegan, but they are in a unique position to advocate further for animals and plant foods.

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