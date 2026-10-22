Celebrities Headlines Other News

Kim Kardashian Says She Goes ‘Off And On’ Being Vegan

Kim Kardashian recently discussed veganism and her go-to McDonald's order with Jimmy Kimmel

By

2 Minutes Read

Photo shows Kim Kardashian, who recently said that she goes “off and on” being vegan during a conversation with Jimmy Kimmel Kim Kardashian has previously said she follows a flexitarian diet - Media Credit: Fred Duval / Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian has said that she goes “off and on” being vegan.

The celebrity entrepreneur and reality TV star made the comments during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Read more: Erling Haaland Says He ‘Truly’ Admires Cows

Kimmel asked Kardashian about her “habit” of eating in a McDonald’s in every country she visits, most recently in China.

Kardashian said, “I love to try the apple pies in every single country.” She added, “I go off and on of being a vegan, so I have a hard time eating, like, the chicken nuggets and the burgers in different countries. So, I opted out for just fries in China. Delish.”

According to McDonald’s, the fast-food chain’s apple pies are made without ingredients of animal origin, as are its fries, and both are cooked in a blend of vegetable oils. However, they are cooked alongside animal products.

Kardashian previously told Plant Based News (PBN) that she had been “exploring the plant-based lifestyle hardcore for the last few months.” She has since clarified that she considers herself a flexitarian and follows a mostly plant-forward diet.

Read more: Are Lewis Hamilton And Kim Kardashian A Plant-Based Power Couple?

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton: a plant-based power couple?

Kardashian is dating Lewis Hamilton, a record-holding F1 driver and longtime animal advocate. Both Hamilton and his late dog, Rosco, followed a vegan diet, and earlier this year, he revealed that he had adopted two cows: Max and Hombre.

Kardashian and Hamilton recently visited Spain, Italy, France, and England together. As a celebrity power couple, Kardashian and Hamilton are not 100 percent vegan, but they are in a unique position to advocate further for animals and plant foods. 

PBN runs a sponsored content model. To explore how you can get featured, please email [email protected] or visit everkinddigital.com

Tagged

celebrities

diet

kim kardashian

mcdonalds

news

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Editorial Team

The Plant Based News editorial team covers a wide range of topics relating to conscious living, the environment, wellness, and the plant-based lifestyle.

More by Editorial Team

© 2026 Plant Based News is an award winning mission-led impact media platform covering all things health, environment & animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active