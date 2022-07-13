Sustainable Social Media Platform Breaks Records With $2 Million Charitable Donation

Social media and e-commerce startup abillion has donated $2 million to a variety of non-profit organizations.

The donation represents the largest of its kind by an early-stage company.

As a sustainability-driven community platform, abillion financially rewards its users for sharing and promoting green endeavors. Members upload content, including vegan food reviews, unlocking credits for doing so. These are used for an equity stake in the platform or nonprofit donations.

The platform says that 53,000 content creators made the record-breaking $2 million in donations possible.

How abillion works

To date, abillion has garnered more than one million members, across 163 countries. The registered users share their experiences with a range of sustainable products and companies, to encourage fellow consumers to make informed choices. The platform aims to inspire one billion consumers to turn vegan.

Uploaded content takes the form of reviews, with pictures and a star rating. Readers can interact with the author, offering feedback and commentary on their posts. The platform interface is simple: a chronological feed updates to show new reviews.

Users can select to see updates from their home country or just members they follow. Abillion’s feed also updates with opportunities for content creators to win prizes by reviewing specific items (such as sweet treats on World Chocolate Day).

Which companies receive donations?

Abillion works with 63 non-profit sustainable partners. All are engaged in animal welfare, conservation (including reforestation), or diet change. They are disclosed under the app’s “impact” tab.

The app’s primary focus is supporting farm animal welfare centers. Such facilities are dependent on donations to buy food for rescued animals while maintaining buildings and educating local communities.

“During the pandemic, abillion enabled us to continue to raise funds for the rescued animals’ food, medical care, fencing, building costs, and more. We are grateful for the support of abillion, who helped us get through this difficult time,” Hannah Mizuno, co-founder and director of development for Aloha Animal Sanctuary, said in a statement.

Abillion also supports the two largest reforestation non-profit organizations: One Tree Planted and Indonesia Indah Foundation. The latter has been able to plant thousands of mangrove trees with abillion’s financial assistance.

Social media for good

“Reinventing social media and e-commerce for social good is key to our work at abillion,” Vikas Garg, CEO & Founder of abillion, said in a statement.

He added: “We will help billions of people make choices that are better for them and the planet. Thanks to our members worldwide, we’re creating a massive impact for people, animals, and nature. We’re driven to create a revolution that makes sustainability a habit for everyone.”

In celebration of the $2 million donated, abillion has launched a children’s book called Finding Impact. It follows the story of a lamb visiting animal sanctuaries around the world and educates young readers about how and what they eat.

Book sale profits will be donated to organizations featured within the story.

