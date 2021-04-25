Reading Time: 2 minutes

Farm Sanctuary, a vegan rescue center seeking to end animal agriculture, has been nominated for an award at the acclaimed Annual Webby Awards.

The sanctuary is nominated in the highly competitive category ‘Social: Animals’ – and it’s up against a host of social media stars.

Moreover, it’s the only non-dog ’cause-led’ nominee in the category.

The Webby Awards

The New York Times described the annual awards ‘the internet’s highest honor’. Activist and podcaster Jameela Jamil is presenting them this year.

Moreover, the social category celebrates creativity across social media accounts that celebrate animals.

Each year the category sees a host of pure-bred dogs and cats. This makes Farm Sanctuary’s nomination a ‘seismic shift’ in the way society views animals, the charity claimed.

The non-profit is also up against National Geographic photographer Vincent J Musi. He wrote the book The Year Of Dogs.

Other nominees include Izzy The Frenchie and Maxine the Fluffy Corgi – who has a following of more than 800,000. Additionally, there’s also Rupawl, the ‘world’s first doggie drag queen’.

Farm Sanctuary

Chief Communications and Brand Creative Officer Marie Jones told PBN: “For over 35 years, we have been fighting to make farm animals visible by helping people see them as the thinking, feeling individuals they are.

“A win would truly bring critical attention to these animals on an international scale – earning them the consideration they so desperately need and deserve.” Marie Jones, Farm Sanctuary’s Communications Chief

“A vote for Farm Sanctuary is a vote for the billions of farm animals caught in the animal agriculture system.”

Moreover, the charity beat over 13,500 entries worldwide in securing a nomination.

Ending animal agriculture

Vegan actor Joaquin Phoenix rescued two cows from slaughter last year, and both now live at Farm Sanctuary Credit: Gary Smith

Farm Sanctuary hopes to end animal agriculture through rescue, education, and advocacy for animals.

It is home to rescued cows Liberty and Indigo. Vegan actor Joaquin Phoenix liberated the pair from slaughter last year.

Moreover, pop icon Billie Eilish paid a visit in a move to encourage people to adopt a turkey for Thanksgiving.

Winners are announced at the virtual awards on Tuesday, May 18.

You can vote for Farm Sanctuary here