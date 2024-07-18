Try These Peri Peri Hasselback Sweet Potatoes With Avocado Aioli

When it comes to potato recipes, hasselback sweet potatoes has to be up there with the best.

The method involves slicing the sweet potatoes almost all the way through at regular intervals, leaving the base intact so the slices fan out slightly during cooking. This technique not only enhances the dish’s aesthetic appeal but also increases the surface area, allowing for maximum exposure to heat and flavorings such as herbs, spices, and oils. As the sweet potatoes roast, the edges become crispy while the insides remain soft and tender. This BOSH recipe shows you how to make hasselback sweet potatoes with peri peri sauce and vegan avocado aioli.

Sweet potatoes are a powerhouse of nutritional benefits, making them a fantastic choice for a vegan lunch. They are rich in dietary fiber, which aids in digestion. They are also loaded with vitamins, particularly vitamin A in the form of beta-carotene, which is essential for vision, skin health, and immune function. Additionally, they provide vitamin C, manganese, and several other antioxidants that help protect the body against damage from free radicals. Hasselback sweet potatoes are a great vegan lunch recipe, and this one comes complete with an egg-free avocado aioli.

Looking for a tasty but speedy plant-based lunch idea? You just can't beat sweet potatoes, they are packed with tasty nutrients, super filling, very versatile and YUMMY! We love to create sweet potato recipes and do some experimenting…and this one is for sure a favourite! No ratings yet Duration 1 hour hr 5 minutes mins Servings 3 Ingredients For the sweet potatoes 3 tsp paprika

3 large sweet potatoes

2 tsp garlic powder

3 tsp onion powder

1 tsp salt

2 dried oregano

½ tbsp lemon juice For the aioli 6 tbsp soy milk

2 ripe avocados

3 tbsp fresh coriander leaves

1 garlic clove

Salt and pepper to taste Instructions Preheat the oven to 200C Prepare the potatoes Take 2 wooden spoons and lay them next to each to each other to form rails

Put a sweet potato on top of the rails and use a sharp knife to slice it, very thinly (almost as thin as thick potato chips – be careful not to cut all the way through the sweet potatoes – they need to remain whole)

Put the potatoes in a bowl of water and soak them for 10 minutes (this will help the cooking process) Coat and bake the potatoes Put all the peri peri ingredients in a small mixing bowl and mix them together

Place the potatoes on single squares of tin foil, drizzle them with a little bit of olive oil, cover them with the peri peri spice mix (making sure the mix gets in between the slices of potato)

Put the potato parcels on a baking tray and bake them for 45-50 minutes (take them out of the oven and open the parcels for the final 10 minutes) Make the avocado aoili Put all the Avocado Aioli ingredients in the liquidiser and whizz them up into a thick, green cream Finish and serve Take the potatoes out of the oven, serve them on nests of rocket

Drizzle over the avocado aioli and sprinkle over the pomegranate and red chilli seeds

This recipe was republished with permission from BOSH!. You can view the original recipe here.

