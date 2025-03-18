X
Supermarkets Have A Methane ‘Blind Spot’, Finds New Report

Meat and dairy are major sources of methane emissions

A man picking up a carton of milk from a supermarket Supermarkets should do more to curb methane emissions, a new report has said - Media Credit: Adobe Stock

The biggest supermarkets in the US and Europe have a methane “blind spot” when it comes to their climate crisis action plans, a new report has found.

According to the report by Changing Markets Foundation and Mighty Earth, no major food retailer reports the methane emissions in their supply chain. Nor do they have methane emissions reduction targets. This is despite meat and dairy accounting for an estimated third of their total emissions, the report says.

The 20 top-grossing retailers in the US and Europe assessed in the report include Tesco, Lidl, Walmart, and Costco. They received scores across 18 indicators, such as their recognition of the link between methane and animal products, their emissions reporting, and whether they set targets for increasing sales of plant-based proteins. Tesco scored the highest, but still has a lot of room for improvement with 51 out of 100 possible points.

‘Empty words’

Cows in a field
Adobe Stock Farmed cows emit methane when they burp

Nine of the supermarkets assessed have made commitments to reach net zero emissions by 2050. But these are mostly “just empty words,” the report says, as meat and dairy remain a “blind spot” in their plans.

Out of the 20 retailers, 11 publicly recognize agriculture’s climate impact. Eight refer directly to methane from farming animals, but none are monitoring and reporting on their methane emissions, even for their own brand products over which they have more control. A small number publicly reference feed additives for dairy herds to reduce methane emissions. Tesco, for example, mentions its trial with dairy brand Arla to feed cows Bovaer, which has proved controversial with customers.

Emissions from meat and dairy and the rest of the supply chain fall under scope 3 emissions, which are indirect emissions that occur in a company’s value chain. But only six of the supermarkets have scope 3 emissions reduction targets. Instead, they mostly focus on scope 1 and 2, which covers direct emissions such as energy used in stores.

Promoting plant-based options

One area where many retailers are doing better is on offering and promoting plant-based alternatives to meat and dairy. However, the report found US supermarket chains far lagging behind European ones in this regard.

Most of the European retailers offer a wide range of own brand alternatives and invest in developing and promoting these products. Most US retailers by contrast have no own brand options or only offer a limited selection. According to the report, demand for alternative proteins is similarly strong in the US as it is in Europe, with a growing number of people aiming to cut down on their meat consumption.

Several supermarkets including Tesco, Lidl, and Carrefour have set sales targets for their plant-based alternatives. Lidl, for example, is aiming for a quarter of its protein sales to be plant-based by 2030.

Retailers must step up their climate action by “setting targets to reduce their methane emissions and reporting transparently on these,” the report says. It recommends that they set methane reduction targets of at least 30 percent by 2030 from a 2020 baseline. It also recommends that they work towards 60 percent of the protein they sell being plant-based by 2030.

